12146 Sand Trap Row
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:43 PM

12146 Sand Trap Row

12146 Sand Trap Row · No Longer Available
Location

12146 Sand Trap Row, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come and drink in the spectacular mountain views in this well-appointed single story home. Nestled in the gated community of Fairway Heights, this home features vaulted ceilings, gorgeous low maintenance laminate and tile flooring and newer windows adorned with plantation shutters that allow the light to brighten the interior. The master bedroom offers a retreat that could be used as a bonus room/den or office with direct access to the serene covered patio.

Enjoy crisp, white cabinets in the kitchen, an electric cook top and plenty of counter space for all of your culinary creations. The backyard is low maintenance and provides year-round enjoyment of the mountain views while lounging on the covered patio. Bernardo Heights County Club is a block away and offers many resort-quality amenities to its members. Quick and easy freeway access makes commuting a breeze. Don't let this opportunity pass you by!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12146 Sand Trap Row have any available units?
12146 Sand Trap Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12146 Sand Trap Row have?
Some of 12146 Sand Trap Row's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12146 Sand Trap Row currently offering any rent specials?
12146 Sand Trap Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12146 Sand Trap Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 12146 Sand Trap Row is pet friendly.
Does 12146 Sand Trap Row offer parking?
Yes, 12146 Sand Trap Row offers parking.
Does 12146 Sand Trap Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12146 Sand Trap Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12146 Sand Trap Row have a pool?
No, 12146 Sand Trap Row does not have a pool.
Does 12146 Sand Trap Row have accessible units?
No, 12146 Sand Trap Row does not have accessible units.
Does 12146 Sand Trap Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12146 Sand Trap Row has units with dishwashers.
