12146 Sand Trap Row

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come and drink in the spectacular mountain views in this well-appointed single story home. Nestled in the gated community of Fairway Heights, this home features vaulted ceilings, gorgeous low maintenance laminate and tile flooring and newer windows adorned with plantation shutters that allow the light to brighten the interior. The master bedroom offers a retreat that could be used as a bonus room/den or office with direct access to the serene covered patio.



Enjoy crisp, white cabinets in the kitchen, an electric cook top and plenty of counter space for all of your culinary creations. The backyard is low maintenance and provides year-round enjoyment of the mountain views while lounging on the covered patio. Bernardo Heights County Club is a block away and offers many resort-quality amenities to its members. Quick and easy freeway access makes commuting a breeze. Don't let this opportunity pass you by!

Come and drink in the spectacular mountain views in this well-appointed single story home. Nestled in the gated community of Fairway Heights, this home features vaulted ceilings, gorgeous low maintenance laminate and tile flooring and newer windows adorned with plantation shutters that allow the light to brighten the interior. The master bedroom offers a retreat that could be used as a bonus room/den or office with direct access to the serene covered patio.



Enjoy crisp, white cabinets in the kitchen, an electric cook top and plenty of counter space for all of your culinary creations. The backyard is low maintenance and provides year-round enjoyment of the mountain views while lounging on the covered patio. Bernardo Heights County Club is a block away and offers many resort-quality amenities to its members. Quick and easy freeway access makes commuting a breeze. Don't let this opportunity pass you by!