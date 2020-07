Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is in a great location with open space, but close to shopping and the I-15. The home features hardwood flooring in the living and dining areas with granite counters and tile in the kitchen. The bedrooms are light and bright with carpeted floors and ample storage. Come and see this house; it won\'t last long!