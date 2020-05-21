All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

12140 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #B

12140 Rancho Bernardo Road · No Longer Available
Location

12140 Rancho Bernardo Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Fabulous Upper Unit with Golf Course View - This roomy upper condo features a large balcony overlooking the golf course! The home boasts light and bright interior with fresh custom paint and new carpet throughout.
All kitchen appliances are included. As an added convenience, the home has central air conditioning and heat. The bedrooms are spacious and the master bedroom has an entry way to the patio with spectacular views.

One covered parking spot and very large spacious storage unit. This community has a Mediterranean architecture throughout with charming arched doorways. Close to shopping, you may never want to drive again.

Great Rancho Bernardo location with easy access to freeway.

*Pet allowed upon approval

Renters Insurance Required

(RLNE5084717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12140 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #B have any available units?
12140 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12140 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #B have?
Some of 12140 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12140 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #B currently offering any rent specials?
12140 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12140 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 12140 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #B is pet friendly.
Does 12140 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #B offer parking?
Yes, 12140 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #B offers parking.
Does 12140 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12140 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12140 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #B have a pool?
No, 12140 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #B does not have a pool.
Does 12140 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #B have accessible units?
No, 12140 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 12140 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 12140 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #B does not have units with dishwashers.
