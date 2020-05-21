12140 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous Upper Unit with Golf Course View - This roomy upper condo features a large balcony overlooking the golf course! The home boasts light and bright interior with fresh custom paint and new carpet throughout.

All kitchen appliances are included. As an added convenience, the home has central air conditioning and heat. The bedrooms are spacious and the master bedroom has an entry way to the patio with spectacular views.



One covered parking spot and very large spacious storage unit. This community has a Mediterranean architecture throughout with charming arched doorways. Close to shopping, you may never want to drive again.



Great Rancho Bernardo location with easy access to freeway.



*Pet allowed upon approval



Renters Insurance Required



(RLNE5084717)