12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204

Amenities
Rancho Bernardo Condo for Rent - On Golf Course! - Property Id: 180855
Tenant responsible for gas/electric bill only!!! Rent includes water, trash, cable, Bernardo Heights recreation center, use of pool/spa.
Prestigious Gated Community Of Masters Hill. Many Amenities! Gorgeous Views From This Spacious, High Ceiling Condo...Bathroom & Kitchen Upgrades! Wood Burning Fireplace. Assigned Parking Spot In Parking Structure Is On 2nd Level So You Can Walk Right To Unit without Stairs. Pets considered.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Master bath
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Heat: forced air
Air conditioning
Tile floor
Granite countertop
Fireplace
High / Vaulted ceiling
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180855
