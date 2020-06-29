12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204

Amenities

Rancho Bernardo Condo for Rent - On Golf Course! - Property Id: 180855



Tenant responsible for gas/electric bill only!!! Rent includes water, trash, cable, Bernardo Heights recreation center, use of pool/spa.



Prestigious Gated Community Of Masters Hill. Many Amenities! Gorgeous Views From This Spacious, High Ceiling Condo...Bathroom & Kitchen Upgrades! Wood Burning Fireplace. Assigned Parking Spot In Parking Structure Is On 2nd Level So You Can Walk Right To Unit without Stairs. Pets considered.



Living room

Dining room

Master bath

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Stainless steel appliances

Balcony, Deck, or Patio

Heat: forced air

Air conditioning

Tile floor

Granite countertop

Fireplace

High / Vaulted ceiling

