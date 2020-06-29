All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204

12122 Royal Birkdale Row · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12122 Royal Birkdale Row, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Rancho Bernardo Condo for Rent - On Golf Course! - Property Id: 180855

Tenant responsible for gas/electric bill only!!! Rent includes water, trash, cable, Bernardo Heights recreation center, use of pool/spa.

Prestigious Gated Community Of Masters Hill. Many Amenities! Gorgeous Views From This Spacious, High Ceiling Condo...Bathroom & Kitchen Upgrades! Wood Burning Fireplace. Assigned Parking Spot In Parking Structure Is On 2nd Level So You Can Walk Right To Unit without Stairs. Pets considered.

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Master bath
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Heat: forced air
Air conditioning
Tile floor
Granite countertop
Fireplace
High / Vaulted ceiling
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180855
Property Id 180855

(RLNE5373648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204 have any available units?
12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204 have?
Some of 12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204 currently offering any rent specials?
12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204 pet-friendly?
No, 12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204 offer parking?
Yes, 12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204 offers parking.
Does 12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204 have a pool?
Yes, 12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204 has a pool.
Does 12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204 have accessible units?
No, 12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University