Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 AM

12118 Rancho Bernardo Road - 1

12118 Rancho Bernardo Road · No Longer Available
Location

12118 Rancho Bernardo Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Brand new remodel in this 2 bedroom 2 full bath Bernardo Villa single level condo with new dual pane windows, all new cabinets, bathrooms, vanities full kitchen remodel with all new stainless steel appliances, heating and air conditioning, private outdoor space with covered assigned parking. Complex features swimming pool, spa, gym, basketball, tennis courts and a play ground You will not find a nicer rental anywhere
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12118 Rancho Bernardo Road - 1 have any available units?
12118 Rancho Bernardo Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12118 Rancho Bernardo Road - 1 have?
Some of 12118 Rancho Bernardo Road - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12118 Rancho Bernardo Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12118 Rancho Bernardo Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12118 Rancho Bernardo Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 12118 Rancho Bernardo Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12118 Rancho Bernardo Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 12118 Rancho Bernardo Road - 1 offers parking.
Does 12118 Rancho Bernardo Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12118 Rancho Bernardo Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12118 Rancho Bernardo Road - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 12118 Rancho Bernardo Road - 1 has a pool.
Does 12118 Rancho Bernardo Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 12118 Rancho Bernardo Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12118 Rancho Bernardo Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12118 Rancho Bernardo Road - 1 has units with dishwashers.
