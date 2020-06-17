1210 Essex Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$1,750.00 RENT / $1,750.00 DEPOSIT

FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING...

*******ASK ABOUT OUR $750 DOLLAR MOVE-IN SPECIAL*******

Charming Cottage n Hillcrest - Available NOW! Prime location just one block off of University Avenue, within walking distance to Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and lots of other great shopping, markets and restaurants. Close to Balboa Park, Scripps Mercy Hospital SD, UCSD Medical Center Hillcrest, hwy 163 and I 5. Features include: - Ground level, stand alone cottage - Original hardwood flooring in the living area and bedroom - Tile in the kitchen and bath - Dual pane windows - Quartz countertops, new white cabinets, gas range, and stainless steel appliances - Ceiling fan - Shared on-site laundry room - Street parking only. - Lease Term: 12 months - Water/sewer/trash service is included -



$1,850.00 RENT / $1,850.00 DEPOSIT



*******ASK ABOUT OUR $500 DOLLAR MOVE-IN SPECIAL*******



625 FICO SCORE (CREDIT) REQUIRED TO APPLY

Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com



625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required



Cat Deposit $300/ea Dogs 25lbs or less $350/ea (breed restriction apply)



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call Joshua today show contact info or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.