Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1210 Essex Street
Last updated December 10 2019 at 11:12 PM

1210 Essex Street

1210 Essex Street · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Essex Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1,750.00 RENT / $1,750.00 DEPOSIT
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING...
*******ASK ABOUT OUR $750 DOLLAR MOVE-IN SPECIAL*******
Charming Cottage n Hillcrest - Available NOW! Prime location just one block off of University Avenue, within walking distance to Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and lots of other great shopping, markets and restaurants. Close to Balboa Park, Scripps Mercy Hospital SD, UCSD Medical Center Hillcrest, hwy 163 and I 5. Features include: - Ground level, stand alone cottage - Original hardwood flooring in the living area and bedroom - Tile in the kitchen and bath - Dual pane windows - Quartz countertops, new white cabinets, gas range, and stainless steel appliances - Ceiling fan - Shared on-site laundry room - Street parking only. - Lease Term: 12 months - Water/sewer/trash service is included -

$1,850.00 RENT / $1,850.00 DEPOSIT

*******ASK ABOUT OUR $500 DOLLAR MOVE-IN SPECIAL*******

625 FICO SCORE (CREDIT) REQUIRED TO APPLY
Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com

625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply
Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec)
$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

Cat Deposit $300/ea Dogs 25lbs or less $350/ea (breed restriction apply)

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call Joshua today show contact info or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Essex Street have any available units?
1210 Essex Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Essex Street have?
Some of 1210 Essex Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Essex Street currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Essex Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Essex Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Essex Street is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Essex Street offer parking?
No, 1210 Essex Street does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Essex Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Essex Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Essex Street have a pool?
No, 1210 Essex Street does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Essex Street have accessible units?
No, 1210 Essex Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Essex Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Essex Street does not have units with dishwashers.

