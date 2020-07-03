All apartments in San Diego
1207 Paseo Seashore #81
1207 Paseo Seashore #81

1207 Paseo Seashore
Location

1207 Paseo Seashore, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME LOCATED IN THE OCEAN VIEW HILLS NEIGHBORHOOD OF SAN DIEGO! - This 3 bedroom townhome is practically brand new! Located in one of San Diego's newest neighborhoods this home is just a few blocks from the 905 freeway. Enjoy easy commuting on either the 5 or 125 freeways with easy access to 32nd Street and Coronado Naval Bases. Tons of designer choices like upgraded flooring, kitchen counters and cabinets and appliances. Enjoy the convenience of an attached 2 car garage as well as forced air heat and cooling. Call us today for a showing appointment at 619-746-6547.

(RLNE4572530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Paseo Seashore #81 have any available units?
1207 Paseo Seashore #81 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1207 Paseo Seashore #81 currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Paseo Seashore #81 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Paseo Seashore #81 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 Paseo Seashore #81 is pet friendly.
Does 1207 Paseo Seashore #81 offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Paseo Seashore #81 offers parking.
Does 1207 Paseo Seashore #81 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 Paseo Seashore #81 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Paseo Seashore #81 have a pool?
No, 1207 Paseo Seashore #81 does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Paseo Seashore #81 have accessible units?
No, 1207 Paseo Seashore #81 does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Paseo Seashore #81 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 Paseo Seashore #81 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1207 Paseo Seashore #81 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1207 Paseo Seashore #81 does not have units with air conditioning.
