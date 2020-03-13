All apartments in San Diego
12067 Alta Carmel Court · No Longer Available
Location

12067 Alta Carmel Court, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
12067 Alta Carmel Ct #58 Available 06/22/19 Great 1 Br/ 1 Ba. Condo in Rancho Bernardo/Carmel Mtn. Ranch. - Great 1 Br/ 1 Ba. Condo in Rancho Bernardo/Carmel Mtn. Ranch. 2nd floor unit with granite counter tops and hardwood floor in kitchen and bath. Spacious 1 Bedroom Mirrored wardrobe doors lots of storage. All appliances included, full size washer/dryer and walk in pantry. Community features: Tennis, Raquet ball, Pool, Spa, Fitness and Clubhouse, BBQ's.
Close to all Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment. Great Location! Easy freeway access to the 15/and 56 and 78.

(RLNE4049641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12067 Alta Carmel Ct #58 have any available units?
12067 Alta Carmel Ct #58 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12067 Alta Carmel Ct #58 have?
Some of 12067 Alta Carmel Ct #58's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12067 Alta Carmel Ct #58 currently offering any rent specials?
12067 Alta Carmel Ct #58 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12067 Alta Carmel Ct #58 pet-friendly?
No, 12067 Alta Carmel Ct #58 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12067 Alta Carmel Ct #58 offer parking?
No, 12067 Alta Carmel Ct #58 does not offer parking.
Does 12067 Alta Carmel Ct #58 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12067 Alta Carmel Ct #58 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12067 Alta Carmel Ct #58 have a pool?
Yes, 12067 Alta Carmel Ct #58 has a pool.
Does 12067 Alta Carmel Ct #58 have accessible units?
No, 12067 Alta Carmel Ct #58 does not have accessible units.
Does 12067 Alta Carmel Ct #58 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12067 Alta Carmel Ct #58 does not have units with dishwashers.
