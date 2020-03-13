Amenities

12067 Alta Carmel Ct #58 Available 06/22/19 Great 1 Br/ 1 Ba. Condo in Rancho Bernardo/Carmel Mtn. Ranch. - Great 1 Br/ 1 Ba. Condo in Rancho Bernardo/Carmel Mtn. Ranch. 2nd floor unit with granite counter tops and hardwood floor in kitchen and bath. Spacious 1 Bedroom Mirrored wardrobe doors lots of storage. All appliances included, full size washer/dryer and walk in pantry. Community features: Tennis, Raquet ball, Pool, Spa, Fitness and Clubhouse, BBQ's.

Close to all Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment. Great Location! Easy freeway access to the 15/and 56 and 78.



(RLNE4049641)