1204 Missouri St BACK

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Charming cottage in NW Pacific Beach - Detached beach cottage in quiet NW Pacific Beach.

The ocean is just 5 blocks away!

Shopping, restaurants, bike paths, Mission Bay are all within walking or biking distance.

Walk score of 86



This cottage has a separate entrance and patio.

The white picket fence, walkway, and front patio face Everts St.



Light, charming interior done in cheerful colors.

Spacious bedroom, cozy living area and kitchen.

Mostly furnished but will remove pieces as requested.



TERMS:

1-year lease to start in February - no short-term or vacation rentals.

Renter's Insurance required

No smoking - inside or outside



Text or email for quickest response.



