Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1204 Missouri St BACK

1204 Missouri St · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Missouri St, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Charming cottage in NW Pacific Beach - Detached beach cottage in quiet NW Pacific Beach.
The ocean is just 5 blocks away!
Shopping, restaurants, bike paths, Mission Bay are all within walking or biking distance.
Walk score of 86

This cottage has a separate entrance and patio.
The white picket fence, walkway, and front patio face Everts St.

Light, charming interior done in cheerful colors.
Spacious bedroom, cozy living area and kitchen.
Mostly furnished but will remove pieces as requested.

TERMS:
1-year lease to start in February - no short-term or vacation rentals.
Renter's Insurance required
No smoking - inside or outside

Text or email for quickest response.

(RLNE4671084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Missouri St BACK have any available units?
1204 Missouri St BACK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1204 Missouri St BACK currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Missouri St BACK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Missouri St BACK pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 Missouri St BACK is pet friendly.
Does 1204 Missouri St BACK offer parking?
No, 1204 Missouri St BACK does not offer parking.
Does 1204 Missouri St BACK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Missouri St BACK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Missouri St BACK have a pool?
No, 1204 Missouri St BACK does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Missouri St BACK have accessible units?
No, 1204 Missouri St BACK does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Missouri St BACK have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 Missouri St BACK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 Missouri St BACK have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 Missouri St BACK does not have units with air conditioning.
