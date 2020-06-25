All apartments in San Diego
12039 Alta Carmel Court #149

12039 Alta Carmel Court · No Longer Available
Location

12039 Alta Carmel Court, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
12039 Alta Carmel Court #149 Available 05/13/19 ***NEW LISTING: Immaculate 2bed/1bath in Il Palio*** - Available now, this is a must see top floor condo with upgrades galore! Crown molding in living and dining rooms. There's no carpet -- you'll love the rich laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Indoor laundry room includes full size washer and dryer. You'll feel like you're on vacation with all of the amenities like pool, spa, BBQ area, tennis, basketball, indoor racquetball, gym and clubhouse. Comes with one covered and one uncovered parking spot. Schools are Highland Ranch Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle and Rancho Bernardo High School. Close to schools, shopping, parks and easy freeway access!

To schedule a showing, call/text Michael at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4863281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12039 Alta Carmel Court #149 have any available units?
12039 Alta Carmel Court #149 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12039 Alta Carmel Court #149 have?
Some of 12039 Alta Carmel Court #149's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12039 Alta Carmel Court #149 currently offering any rent specials?
12039 Alta Carmel Court #149 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12039 Alta Carmel Court #149 pet-friendly?
No, 12039 Alta Carmel Court #149 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12039 Alta Carmel Court #149 offer parking?
Yes, 12039 Alta Carmel Court #149 offers parking.
Does 12039 Alta Carmel Court #149 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12039 Alta Carmel Court #149 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12039 Alta Carmel Court #149 have a pool?
Yes, 12039 Alta Carmel Court #149 has a pool.
Does 12039 Alta Carmel Court #149 have accessible units?
No, 12039 Alta Carmel Court #149 does not have accessible units.
Does 12039 Alta Carmel Court #149 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12039 Alta Carmel Court #149 does not have units with dishwashers.
