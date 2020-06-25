Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

12039 Alta Carmel Court #149 Available 05/13/19 ***NEW LISTING: Immaculate 2bed/1bath in Il Palio*** - Available now, this is a must see top floor condo with upgrades galore! Crown molding in living and dining rooms. There's no carpet -- you'll love the rich laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Indoor laundry room includes full size washer and dryer. You'll feel like you're on vacation with all of the amenities like pool, spa, BBQ area, tennis, basketball, indoor racquetball, gym and clubhouse. Comes with one covered and one uncovered parking spot. Schools are Highland Ranch Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle and Rancho Bernardo High School. Close to schools, shopping, parks and easy freeway access!



To schedule a showing, call/text Michael at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



