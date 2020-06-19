All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5

12037 Tivoli Park Row · (888) 448-8364 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Mountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12037 Tivoli Park Row, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1341 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Carmel Mountian Condo - 2 Bed w/loft ,Updated with garage, fireplace, laundry- Available Now! - - Quiet and Serene complex , centrally located, great location
- 3rd bed is not enclosed it is a 2nd story loft that can be used for Bed, Office, Or Den (no closet)
- Fireplace in Living Room
- Air Conditioning
- Updated kitchen with all appliances included
- New Carpet and paint throughout
- Newer washer/dryer and laundry room
- Attached 2 car garage
- Complex Boasts Pool, spa, Tot-Lot and more
- Large Private Balcony with views
- One year lease

Cathedral Ceilings, Natural Light, Views From the Master And Guest Bedrooms, Walk-in closet in Master Bedroom, Bonus Loft Private Laundry Room. Community Pool, BBQ, and Play Area for the Kids. Close to Shopping, Movies, Restaurants. freeway access, entertainment, Restaurants and more. Enjoy great amenities and a beautiful scenic location.

Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner Approval, and additional deposit and pet rent . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.This property is in a HOA and tenant must abide by all HOA criteria and rules.

Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing

(RLNE5820765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5 have any available units?
12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5 have?
Some of 12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5 currently offering any rent specials?
12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5 is pet friendly.
Does 12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5 offer parking?
Yes, 12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5 does offer parking.
Does 12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5 have a pool?
Yes, 12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5 has a pool.
Does 12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5 have accessible units?
No, 12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity