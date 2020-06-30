All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1202 Paseo Sea Breeze.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1202 Paseo Sea Breeze
Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:28 PM

1202 Paseo Sea Breeze

1202 Paseo Sea Breeze · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1202 Paseo Sea Breeze, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome built in 2017! This versatile floor plan offers a bedroom and bathroom on the 1st floor perfect for a home office or guest quarters. The 2nd level has a powder room and the rest of the floor has an open concept. The gorgeous kitchen has a massive island, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The rest of the floor has big dining area and a large living room. On the 3rd floor has another bedroom with connected rooms with en-suites. Located in the south-bay only minutes from the shopping and restaurants. The home is complete with an attached 2 car garage and in a community that has pools, gym, club house, kids park, dog park, and onsite security! Hurry this won't last!

Sorry, no pets allowed. Tenant pays all utilities.

To schedule a virtual showing call/text our Leasing Department at 619-832-0173.

To apply please go to: https://cabrillo.quickleasepro.com/

Cabrillo Properties
DRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172 - Office
619-832-0173 - Leasing
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Paseo Sea Breeze have any available units?
1202 Paseo Sea Breeze doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 Paseo Sea Breeze have?
Some of 1202 Paseo Sea Breeze's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Paseo Sea Breeze currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Paseo Sea Breeze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Paseo Sea Breeze pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 Paseo Sea Breeze is pet friendly.
Does 1202 Paseo Sea Breeze offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Paseo Sea Breeze offers parking.
Does 1202 Paseo Sea Breeze have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Paseo Sea Breeze does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Paseo Sea Breeze have a pool?
Yes, 1202 Paseo Sea Breeze has a pool.
Does 1202 Paseo Sea Breeze have accessible units?
No, 1202 Paseo Sea Breeze does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Paseo Sea Breeze have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 Paseo Sea Breeze does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University