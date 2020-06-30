1202 Paseo Sea Breeze

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome built in 2017! This versatile floor plan offers a bedroom and bathroom on the 1st floor perfect for a home office or guest quarters. The 2nd level has a powder room and the rest of the floor has an open concept. The gorgeous kitchen has a massive island, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The rest of the floor has big dining area and a large living room. On the 3rd floor has another bedroom with connected rooms with en-suites. Located in the south-bay only minutes from the shopping and restaurants. The home is complete with an attached 2 car garage and in a community that has pools, gym, club house, kids park, dog park, and onsite security! Hurry this won't last!
Sorry, no pets allowed. Tenant pays all utilities.
To schedule a virtual showing call/text our Leasing Department at 619-832-0173.
To apply please go to: https://cabrillo.quickleasepro.com/
Cabrillo Properties
DRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172 - Office
619-832-0173 - Leasing
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.