1202 Paseo Sea Breeze

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome built in 2017! This versatile floor plan offers a bedroom and bathroom on the 1st floor perfect for a home office or guest quarters. The 2nd level has a powder room and the rest of the floor has an open concept. The gorgeous kitchen has a massive island, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The rest of the floor has big dining area and a large living room. On the 3rd floor has another bedroom with connected rooms with en-suites. Located in the south-bay only minutes from the shopping and restaurants. The home is complete with an attached 2 car garage and in a community that has pools, gym, club house, kids park, dog park, and onsite security! Hurry this won't last!



Sorry, no pets allowed. Tenant pays all utilities.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

