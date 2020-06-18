All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12010 Caminito Campana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12010 Caminito Campana
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

12010 Caminito Campana

12010 Caminito Campana · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12010 Caminito Campana, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Nice Upgrades! Nice Condo! Poway School District! Beautiful Views of the Golf Course! Rancho Bernardo - Located in a quiet Bernardo Villa Community looking out to the lush green golf course. Light, open and airy with vaulted ceiling throughout the house. Upgrades galore! New Carpet, freshly painted, new countertops. Sit by the romantic fireplace, or sit on your private patio watching the golfers and the sunset. Master suite has panoramic views, private bathroom and access to the patio. Laundry room with washer & Dryer hookups located in the condo. One covered parking space with extra parking all around the community. UNLIMITED access to the RB swim and tennis club! Located in one of the best school District in San Diego...POWAY School District! This has everything you are looking for... A MUST SEE! Please call Kerrie (714) 791-7161 for a private viewing!

(RLNE4342549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12010 Caminito Campana have any available units?
12010 Caminito Campana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12010 Caminito Campana have?
Some of 12010 Caminito Campana's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12010 Caminito Campana currently offering any rent specials?
12010 Caminito Campana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12010 Caminito Campana pet-friendly?
No, 12010 Caminito Campana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12010 Caminito Campana offer parking?
Yes, 12010 Caminito Campana offers parking.
Does 12010 Caminito Campana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12010 Caminito Campana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12010 Caminito Campana have a pool?
Yes, 12010 Caminito Campana has a pool.
Does 12010 Caminito Campana have accessible units?
No, 12010 Caminito Campana does not have accessible units.
Does 12010 Caminito Campana have units with dishwashers?
No, 12010 Caminito Campana does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University