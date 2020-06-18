12010 Caminito Campana

Amenities

Nice Upgrades! Nice Condo! Poway School District! Beautiful Views of the Golf Course! Rancho Bernardo - Located in a quiet Bernardo Villa Community looking out to the lush green golf course. Light, open and airy with vaulted ceiling throughout the house. Upgrades galore! New Carpet, freshly painted, new countertops. Sit by the romantic fireplace, or sit on your private patio watching the golfers and the sunset. Master suite has panoramic views, private bathroom and access to the patio. Laundry room with washer & Dryer hookups located in the condo. One covered parking space with extra parking all around the community. UNLIMITED access to the RB swim and tennis club! Located in one of the best school District in San Diego...POWAY School District! This has everything you are looking for... A MUST SEE! Please call Kerrie (714) 791-7161 for a private viewing!



(RLNE4342549)