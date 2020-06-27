All apartments in San Diego
Location

12007 Alta Carmel Court, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
Price Reduction! This upgraded top floor unit is in the desirable Il Palio community. Walking distance to shopping centers, restaurants, Rancho Bernardo High School. Upgrades completed in April are , new paint, dual pane windows and slider, new kitchen sink + filter. Other features are, large bedroom, updated bathroom, in unit laundry rm , central a/c. This building has several visitor parkings in front! Complex includes 2 pools, fitness room, BBQ area, indoor racquetball, tennis and basketball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12007 Alta Carmel Ct have any available units?
12007 Alta Carmel Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12007 Alta Carmel Ct have?
Some of 12007 Alta Carmel Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12007 Alta Carmel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12007 Alta Carmel Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12007 Alta Carmel Ct pet-friendly?
No, 12007 Alta Carmel Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12007 Alta Carmel Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12007 Alta Carmel Ct offers parking.
Does 12007 Alta Carmel Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12007 Alta Carmel Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12007 Alta Carmel Ct have a pool?
Yes, 12007 Alta Carmel Ct has a pool.
Does 12007 Alta Carmel Ct have accessible units?
No, 12007 Alta Carmel Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12007 Alta Carmel Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12007 Alta Carmel Ct has units with dishwashers.
