12007 Alta Carmel Ct

Amenities
Price Reduction! This upgraded top floor unit is in the desirable Il Palio community. Walking distance to shopping centers, restaurants, Rancho Bernardo High School. Upgrades completed in April are , new paint, dual pane windows and slider, new kitchen sink + filter. Other features are, large bedroom, updated bathroom, in unit laundry rm , central a/c. This building has several visitor parkings in front! Complex includes 2 pools, fitness room, BBQ area, indoor racquetball, tennis and basketball courts.