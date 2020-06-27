12007 Alta Carmel Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill guest parking tennis court

Price Reduction! This upgraded top floor unit is in the desirable Il Palio community. Walking distance to shopping centers, restaurants, Rancho Bernardo High School. Upgrades completed in April are , new paint, dual pane windows and slider, new kitchen sink + filter. Other features are, large bedroom, updated bathroom, in unit laundry rm , central a/c. This building has several visitor parkings in front! Complex includes 2 pools, fitness room, BBQ area, indoor racquetball, tennis and basketball courts.