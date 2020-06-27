12003 World Trade Dr. #3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Two-Story 2+ Bed, 3 Bath Townhome with Garage - Bright and airy two-story in the heart of Carmel Mountain Ranch with open floor plan. This 2+ bedroom, 3 bath townhome features spacious main living area with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and plenty of windows that let in natural light. Living room opens up to patio with pool view. Laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen has great counter space and includes, stove, oven, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Great layout with both bedrooms upstairs with full baths each. There is a den downstairs that can be used as a bedroom, but does not have a closet. Laundry room with full sized washer and dryer. Windham at Carmel Mountain Ranch features community pool and spa. Great location is only minutes to shopping, dining and freeway.

Available end of February 2020. Small pet considered with additional pet deposit. Tenant pays gas, electric, and water/sewer which is submetered by HOA and billed by management company. One year lease.



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800!



