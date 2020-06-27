All apartments in San Diego
12003 World Trade Dr. #3

12003 World Trade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12003 World Trade Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Two-Story 2+ Bed, 3 Bath Townhome with Garage - Bright and airy two-story in the heart of Carmel Mountain Ranch with open floor plan. This 2+ bedroom, 3 bath townhome features spacious main living area with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and plenty of windows that let in natural light. Living room opens up to patio with pool view. Laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen has great counter space and includes, stove, oven, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Great layout with both bedrooms upstairs with full baths each. There is a den downstairs that can be used as a bedroom, but does not have a closet. Laundry room with full sized washer and dryer. Windham at Carmel Mountain Ranch features community pool and spa. Great location is only minutes to shopping, dining and freeway.
Available end of February 2020. Small pet considered with additional pet deposit. Tenant pays gas, electric, and water/sewer which is submetered by HOA and billed by management company. One year lease.

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800!

(RLNE5588288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12003 World Trade Dr. #3 have any available units?
12003 World Trade Dr. #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12003 World Trade Dr. #3 have?
Some of 12003 World Trade Dr. #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12003 World Trade Dr. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
12003 World Trade Dr. #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12003 World Trade Dr. #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12003 World Trade Dr. #3 is pet friendly.
Does 12003 World Trade Dr. #3 offer parking?
Yes, 12003 World Trade Dr. #3 offers parking.
Does 12003 World Trade Dr. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12003 World Trade Dr. #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12003 World Trade Dr. #3 have a pool?
Yes, 12003 World Trade Dr. #3 has a pool.
Does 12003 World Trade Dr. #3 have accessible units?
No, 12003 World Trade Dr. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 12003 World Trade Dr. #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12003 World Trade Dr. #3 has units with dishwashers.
