1199 Pacific Hwy
1199 Pacific Hwy

1199 Pacific Highway · (619) 417-5766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1199 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3304 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
From the 33rd floor of The Grande South, enjoy expansive Views of the harbor, Pacific Ocean, Pt. Loma & all the City Lights! This exquisite residence has 180 degree unobstructed views. Beautiful Interior finishes at every turn including gleaming Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, stone countertops, abundant cabinetry, automatic window coverings in livingroom & high-end appliances including wine chiller. Enjoy nightly sunsets from your private patio at almost 400' above sea level. 2 prime parking spaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1199 Pacific Hwy have any available units?
1199 Pacific Hwy has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1199 Pacific Hwy have?
Some of 1199 Pacific Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1199 Pacific Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
1199 Pacific Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1199 Pacific Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 1199 Pacific Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1199 Pacific Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 1199 Pacific Hwy does offer parking.
Does 1199 Pacific Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1199 Pacific Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1199 Pacific Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 1199 Pacific Hwy has a pool.
Does 1199 Pacific Hwy have accessible units?
No, 1199 Pacific Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1199 Pacific Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1199 Pacific Hwy has units with dishwashers.
