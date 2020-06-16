1199 Pacific Hwy

Amenities

From the 33rd floor of The Grande South, enjoy expansive Views of the harbor, Pacific Ocean, Pt. Loma & all the City Lights! This exquisite residence has 180 degree unobstructed views. Beautiful Interior finishes at every turn including gleaming Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, stone countertops, abundant cabinetry, automatic window coverings in livingroom & high-end appliances including wine chiller. Enjoy nightly sunsets from your private patio at almost 400' above sea level. 2 prime parking spaces