Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

11961-1 Tivoli Park Row Available 07/29/19 Carmel Mountain Ranch, 11961 Tivoli Park Row #1 - Rarely on the market! Access to pool, and spa! - Fantastic home with a view. Well maintained. Newer tile flooring throughout first floor and newer carpet upstairs. Two-toned custom interior paint. 2" faux blinds on windows. Eat in kitchen. Dining room and living room has access to the patio deck. Master bedroom has balcony with ceiling fan and wardrobe doors. Bedrooms 2 and 3 has wardrobe doors. Enjoy community pool and spa!



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2156079)