All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11961-1 Tivoli Park Row.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11961-1 Tivoli Park Row
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

11961-1 Tivoli Park Row

11961 Tivoli Park Row · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Mountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11961 Tivoli Park Row, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
11961-1 Tivoli Park Row Available 07/29/19 Carmel Mountain Ranch, 11961 Tivoli Park Row #1 - Rarely on the market! Access to pool, and spa! - Fantastic home with a view. Well maintained. Newer tile flooring throughout first floor and newer carpet upstairs. Two-toned custom interior paint. 2" faux blinds on windows. Eat in kitchen. Dining room and living room has access to the patio deck. Master bedroom has balcony with ceiling fan and wardrobe doors. Bedrooms 2 and 3 has wardrobe doors. Enjoy community pool and spa!

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2156079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11961-1 Tivoli Park Row have any available units?
11961-1 Tivoli Park Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11961-1 Tivoli Park Row have?
Some of 11961-1 Tivoli Park Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11961-1 Tivoli Park Row currently offering any rent specials?
11961-1 Tivoli Park Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11961-1 Tivoli Park Row pet-friendly?
No, 11961-1 Tivoli Park Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11961-1 Tivoli Park Row offer parking?
Yes, 11961-1 Tivoli Park Row offers parking.
Does 11961-1 Tivoli Park Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11961-1 Tivoli Park Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11961-1 Tivoli Park Row have a pool?
Yes, 11961-1 Tivoli Park Row has a pool.
Does 11961-1 Tivoli Park Row have accessible units?
No, 11961-1 Tivoli Park Row does not have accessible units.
Does 11961-1 Tivoli Park Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11961-1 Tivoli Park Row has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University