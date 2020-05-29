All apartments in San Diego
Location

11955 Tivoli Park Row, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
**NOW AVAIL** 2BD 2BA Condo with 1 Car Garage - New on the Market, Call this lovely 1084 sq.ft. condo home, unit is in the desired community of Collage of Carmel Mountain Ranch, this 2 story condo boasts many upgrades including new paint and carpet. Large open floor plan with high ceilings give this beauty a open concept with a large feel. Living room has entrance to enclosed private patio and fireplace to enjoy your favorite San Diego weather. Kitchen comes complete with new cabinetry, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, gas stove and microwave. This is an end unit with a nice green belt for a little extra privacy. Easy access to I-15, 56, Rancho Bernardo Business District, MCAS Miramar, schools, shopping & dining. HVAC & trash included. Community offers a community pool, spa and children's park.

Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-BRE# 01426440

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4916883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11955 Tivoli Park Row #6 have any available units?
11955 Tivoli Park Row #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11955 Tivoli Park Row #6 have?
Some of 11955 Tivoli Park Row #6's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11955 Tivoli Park Row #6 currently offering any rent specials?
11955 Tivoli Park Row #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11955 Tivoli Park Row #6 pet-friendly?
No, 11955 Tivoli Park Row #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11955 Tivoli Park Row #6 offer parking?
Yes, 11955 Tivoli Park Row #6 offers parking.
Does 11955 Tivoli Park Row #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11955 Tivoli Park Row #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11955 Tivoli Park Row #6 have a pool?
Yes, 11955 Tivoli Park Row #6 has a pool.
Does 11955 Tivoli Park Row #6 have accessible units?
No, 11955 Tivoli Park Row #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 11955 Tivoli Park Row #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11955 Tivoli Park Row #6 has units with dishwashers.
