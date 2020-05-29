11955 Tivoli Park Row #6

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

**NOW AVAIL** 2BD 2BA Condo with 1 Car Garage - New on the Market, Call this lovely 1084 sq.ft. condo home, unit is in the desired community of Collage of Carmel Mountain Ranch, this 2 story condo boasts many upgrades including new paint and carpet. Large open floor plan with high ceilings give this beauty a open concept with a large feel. Living room has entrance to enclosed private patio and fireplace to enjoy your favorite San Diego weather. Kitchen comes complete with new cabinetry, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, gas stove and microwave. This is an end unit with a nice green belt for a little extra privacy. Easy access to I-15, 56, Rancho Bernardo Business District, MCAS Miramar, schools, shopping & dining. HVAC & trash included. Community offers a community pool, spa and children's park.



Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.

CAL-BRE# 01426440



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4916883)