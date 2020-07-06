All apartments in San Diego
11934 Avenida Consentido

11934 Avenida Consentido · (619) 709-3196
Location

11934 Avenida Consentido, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2122 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE STORY, Spacious, Low maintenance yard with gorgeous views! This home lives nice and big with great natural light and a vaulted ceilings in many rooms. Fireplace in living room, Central A/C and heat, all hard surface flooring (no carpet). Peaceful Rancho Bernardo location with close proximity to shopping, dining, and highways. 2 Car attached garage, Formal dining room plus Kitchen dining space. Laundry machines, and all appliances provided in rent. Great water feature on back patio. AVAIL NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11934 Avenida Consentido have any available units?
11934 Avenida Consentido has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11934 Avenida Consentido have?
Some of 11934 Avenida Consentido's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11934 Avenida Consentido currently offering any rent specials?
11934 Avenida Consentido is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11934 Avenida Consentido pet-friendly?
No, 11934 Avenida Consentido is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11934 Avenida Consentido offer parking?
Yes, 11934 Avenida Consentido offers parking.
Does 11934 Avenida Consentido have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11934 Avenida Consentido does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11934 Avenida Consentido have a pool?
No, 11934 Avenida Consentido does not have a pool.
Does 11934 Avenida Consentido have accessible units?
No, 11934 Avenida Consentido does not have accessible units.
Does 11934 Avenida Consentido have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11934 Avenida Consentido has units with dishwashers.
