11934 Avenida Consentido

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

SINGLE STORY, Spacious, Low maintenance yard with gorgeous views! This home lives nice and big with great natural light and a vaulted ceilings in many rooms. Fireplace in living room, Central A/C and heat, all hard surface flooring (no carpet). Peaceful Rancho Bernardo location with close proximity to shopping, dining, and highways. 2 Car attached garage, Formal dining room plus Kitchen dining space. Laundry machines, and all appliances provided in rent. Great water feature on back patio. AVAIL NOW!