11920 Black Mountain Rd

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Lovely bright end unit in the best location of complex. Custom paint and newer flooring.Large master suite Nice patio.Large kitchen.All appliances plus washer/Dryer.Free Water & Trash.Quiet location, walk/bike to reserve trails next door.Heated pool and jacuzzi in complex.Adjacent to Rancho Penasquitos Park and Preserve with tennis courts, gym, sports,horse park. Townhome feels like rural area, but close to all shopping, school, freeways.2 Car attached garage with inside access.Avail 7/1/20.See VIRTUALLY!