Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

11911 Dapple Way

11911 Dapple Way · No Longer Available
Location

11911 Dapple Way, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4BD 3BA House in Sabre Springs - 2 Stories, 3 Car Garage, AC/Heat, NEW Paint, NEW Carpet, High Ceilings, Wash/Dryer - ***AVAILABLE NOW***

***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be considered complete until the property has been toured. If you Apply prior you will not be ahead of those who followed instructions. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com.***

11911 Dapple Way
San Diego, CA 92128

Located in Sabre Springs

4 Bedrooms
3 Full Baths
Estimated 2578 sqft
2 Stories
Attached 3 Car Garage
Plus Bonus Room/Loft on 2nd Floor

Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Separate Stove - Gas
Separate Oven - Electric
Microwave
Matching White Appliances
Kitchen Island
Tile Flooring
High Ceilings
Accented Crown Molding

NEW Paint Throughout
NEW Carpet on 2nd Floor
Wood Flooring on 1st Floor
Open Floor Plan
Fireplace
Built in Entertainment Center
1 Bedroom on 1st Floor
1 Full Bathroom on 1st Floor
Bonus Loft Style Room on 2nd Floor
Bonus Room Attached to Master Bed

Lots of Windows
Recessed Lighting / Natural Lighting
3 Car Garage
Washer and Dryer Included

CLOSE TO:
Schools
Parks

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3395

PET INFORMATION:
2 DOG OR CAT - ANY SIZE
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11911 Dapple Way have any available units?
11911 Dapple Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11911 Dapple Way have?
Some of 11911 Dapple Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11911 Dapple Way currently offering any rent specials?
11911 Dapple Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11911 Dapple Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11911 Dapple Way is pet friendly.
Does 11911 Dapple Way offer parking?
Yes, 11911 Dapple Way offers parking.
Does 11911 Dapple Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11911 Dapple Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11911 Dapple Way have a pool?
No, 11911 Dapple Way does not have a pool.
Does 11911 Dapple Way have accessible units?
No, 11911 Dapple Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11911 Dapple Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11911 Dapple Way has units with dishwashers.

