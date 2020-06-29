Amenities

4BD 3BA House in Sabre Springs - 2 Stories, 3 Car Garage, AC/Heat, NEW Paint, NEW Carpet, High Ceilings, Wash/Dryer - ***AVAILABLE NOW***



***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be considered complete until the property has been toured. If you Apply prior you will not be ahead of those who followed instructions. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com.***



11911 Dapple Way

San Diego, CA 92128



Located in Sabre Springs



4 Bedrooms

3 Full Baths

Estimated 2578 sqft

2 Stories

Attached 3 Car Garage

Plus Bonus Room/Loft on 2nd Floor



Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Separate Stove - Gas

Separate Oven - Electric

Microwave

Matching White Appliances

Kitchen Island

Tile Flooring

High Ceilings

Accented Crown Molding



NEW Paint Throughout

NEW Carpet on 2nd Floor

Wood Flooring on 1st Floor

Open Floor Plan

Fireplace

Built in Entertainment Center

1 Bedroom on 1st Floor

1 Full Bathroom on 1st Floor

Bonus Loft Style Room on 2nd Floor

Bonus Room Attached to Master Bed



Lots of Windows

Recessed Lighting / Natural Lighting

3 Car Garage

Washer and Dryer Included



CLOSE TO:

Schools

Parks



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Water/Sewer

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3395



PET INFORMATION:

2 DOG OR CAT - ANY SIZE

Pet Deposit $250

No Aggressive Breeds

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



*Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property**



