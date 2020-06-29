Amenities
4BD 3BA House in Sabre Springs - 2 Stories, 3 Car Garage, AC/Heat, NEW Paint, NEW Carpet, High Ceilings, Wash/Dryer - ***AVAILABLE NOW***
***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be considered complete until the property has been toured. If you Apply prior you will not be ahead of those who followed instructions. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com.***
11911 Dapple Way
San Diego, CA 92128
Located in Sabre Springs
4 Bedrooms
3 Full Baths
Estimated 2578 sqft
2 Stories
Attached 3 Car Garage
Plus Bonus Room/Loft on 2nd Floor
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Separate Stove - Gas
Separate Oven - Electric
Microwave
Matching White Appliances
Kitchen Island
Tile Flooring
High Ceilings
Accented Crown Molding
NEW Paint Throughout
NEW Carpet on 2nd Floor
Wood Flooring on 1st Floor
Open Floor Plan
Fireplace
Built in Entertainment Center
1 Bedroom on 1st Floor
1 Full Bathroom on 1st Floor
Bonus Loft Style Room on 2nd Floor
Bonus Room Attached to Master Bed
Lots of Windows
Recessed Lighting / Natural Lighting
3 Car Garage
Washer and Dryer Included
CLOSE TO:
Schools
Parks
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3395
PET INFORMATION:
2 DOG OR CAT - ANY SIZE
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
*Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property**
(RLNE5403263)