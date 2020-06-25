All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11886 Arborlake Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11886 Arborlake Way
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

11886 Arborlake Way

11886 Arborlake Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Scripps Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11886 Arborlake Way, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
11886 Arborlake Way Available 04/26/19 Scripps Ranch, 11886 Arborlake Wy, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage w/ Opener. - Welcome home to this beautiful single level home conveniently located near shopping, schools, community parks and Lake Miramar recreation area. Living room has vaulted ceilings, crown molding, fireplace and faux wood porcelain tile floors. Dining room has vaulted ceilings and faux wood porcelain tile floors. Kitchen has faux wood porcelain tile floors. Bedroom #1 has faux wood porcelain tile floors, closet organizer and block out shades. Bedroom #2 has faux wood porcelain tile floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture and block out shades. Hall bathroom has tile floors, granite vanity and an extra deep soaking tub. Master bedroom has faux wood porcelain tile floors, crown molding, 2 closets with mirrored wardrobe doors and closet organizers, ceiling fan with a light fixture, block out shades, tile bathroom floors, granite vanity with double sinks and a large walk shower with travertine tile walls.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4812433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11886 Arborlake Way have any available units?
11886 Arborlake Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11886 Arborlake Way have?
Some of 11886 Arborlake Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11886 Arborlake Way currently offering any rent specials?
11886 Arborlake Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11886 Arborlake Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11886 Arborlake Way is pet friendly.
Does 11886 Arborlake Way offer parking?
Yes, 11886 Arborlake Way offers parking.
Does 11886 Arborlake Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11886 Arborlake Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11886 Arborlake Way have a pool?
No, 11886 Arborlake Way does not have a pool.
Does 11886 Arborlake Way have accessible units?
No, 11886 Arborlake Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11886 Arborlake Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11886 Arborlake Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University