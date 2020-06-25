Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage pet friendly

11886 Arborlake Way Available 04/26/19 Scripps Ranch, 11886 Arborlake Wy, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage w/ Opener. - Welcome home to this beautiful single level home conveniently located near shopping, schools, community parks and Lake Miramar recreation area. Living room has vaulted ceilings, crown molding, fireplace and faux wood porcelain tile floors. Dining room has vaulted ceilings and faux wood porcelain tile floors. Kitchen has faux wood porcelain tile floors. Bedroom #1 has faux wood porcelain tile floors, closet organizer and block out shades. Bedroom #2 has faux wood porcelain tile floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture and block out shades. Hall bathroom has tile floors, granite vanity and an extra deep soaking tub. Master bedroom has faux wood porcelain tile floors, crown molding, 2 closets with mirrored wardrobe doors and closet organizers, ceiling fan with a light fixture, block out shades, tile bathroom floors, granite vanity with double sinks and a large walk shower with travertine tile walls.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Cats Allowed



