All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11882-1 Cypress Canyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11882-1 Cypress Canyon Road
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

11882-1 Cypress Canyon Road

11882 Cypress Canyon Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11882 Cypress Canyon Rd, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Scripps Ranch, 11882 Cypress Canyon Rd #1 - Gar, AC, SR Villages! - Situated in Cypress at Scripps Ranch Villages. Great, upper, corner location with 1 car garage plus assigned parking space. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, walk-in closet with mirrored wardrobe doors and a double bathroom vanity.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2530138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11882-1 Cypress Canyon Road have any available units?
11882-1 Cypress Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11882-1 Cypress Canyon Road have?
Some of 11882-1 Cypress Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11882-1 Cypress Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
11882-1 Cypress Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11882-1 Cypress Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 11882-1 Cypress Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11882-1 Cypress Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 11882-1 Cypress Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 11882-1 Cypress Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11882-1 Cypress Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11882-1 Cypress Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 11882-1 Cypress Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 11882-1 Cypress Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 11882-1 Cypress Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11882-1 Cypress Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11882-1 Cypress Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University