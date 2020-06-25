All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

11864 Bernardo Terrace Unit C

11864 Bernardo Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11864 Bernardo Terrace, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
**Available Now** 3 Bedroom Condo in Rancho Bernardo - Bernardo Terrace community - Lovely 3 bedroom condo with attached 2 car garage is move-in ready! Brick faced fireplace in the spacious living room, master bedroom with vaulted ceilings & French doors leading to your own private balcony, dual sinks, and tiles in shower with tub enclosure. You have your own washer and dryer inside for your convenience. Enjoy the morning cup of coffee and favorite dinner from your private patio or deck. This community offers tennis/racquet-ball court, pool and spa and unlimited parking nearby. Close to all: I-15, 24 hour fitness, library, church, shopping, hospitals and restaurants. You will love Rancho Bernardo and San Diego's wonderful year-round, sunny climate. The town has lots to offer: Excellent schools, entertainment, parks, nature trails and more. Downtown, beaches and the mountains can be reached in just about 30-45 minutes. Don't miss it!

Interested in renting your home? All information is deemed to be accurate but cannot be guaranteed. Renter to verify all information including features, square footage, condition, availability of applicable schools prior to signing lease.

*Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

*Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-DRE# 01426440

(RLNE5039308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11864 Bernardo Terrace Unit C have any available units?
11864 Bernardo Terrace Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11864 Bernardo Terrace Unit C have?
Some of 11864 Bernardo Terrace Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11864 Bernardo Terrace Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
11864 Bernardo Terrace Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11864 Bernardo Terrace Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 11864 Bernardo Terrace Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11864 Bernardo Terrace Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 11864 Bernardo Terrace Unit C offers parking.
Does 11864 Bernardo Terrace Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11864 Bernardo Terrace Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11864 Bernardo Terrace Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 11864 Bernardo Terrace Unit C has a pool.
Does 11864 Bernardo Terrace Unit C have accessible units?
No, 11864 Bernardo Terrace Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 11864 Bernardo Terrace Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 11864 Bernardo Terrace Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
