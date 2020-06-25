11864 Bernardo Terrace Unit C

Amenities

**Available Now** 3 Bedroom Condo in Rancho Bernardo - Bernardo Terrace community - Lovely 3 bedroom condo with attached 2 car garage is move-in ready! Brick faced fireplace in the spacious living room, master bedroom with vaulted ceilings & French doors leading to your own private balcony, dual sinks, and tiles in shower with tub enclosure. You have your own washer and dryer inside for your convenience. Enjoy the morning cup of coffee and favorite dinner from your private patio or deck. This community offers tennis/racquet-ball court, pool and spa and unlimited parking nearby. Close to all: I-15, 24 hour fitness, library, church, shopping, hospitals and restaurants. You will love Rancho Bernardo and San Diego's wonderful year-round, sunny climate. The town has lots to offer: Excellent schools, entertainment, parks, nature trails and more. Downtown, beaches and the mountains can be reached in just about 30-45 minutes. Don't miss it!



