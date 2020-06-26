All apartments in San Diego
11858 Caminito Corriente
11858 Caminito Corriente

11858 Caminito Corriente · No Longer Available
Location

11858 Caminito Corriente, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Rancho Bernardo, 11858 Caminito Corriente, Gated, Golf Course / Mt Views, AC, 3 Fireplaces, 2 Car Gar! - Welcome home to this truly beautiful 2 story home located in the gated Los Rios development of Rancho Bernardo. Conveniently located near schools, shopping and access to the 15 fwy. Stunning views of the golf course and mountains. Living room has ceramic tile floors, high ceilings and a fireplace. Formal dining room has ceramic tile floors. Family room has a gas log fireplace. Breakfast nook and ceramic tile floors and great views. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors, breakfast bar, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Bedroom #1 is downstairs and has a wet bar. Downstairs hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have mirrored wardrobe doors. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and tub/shower combo. Master suite has cathedral ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture, gas log fireplace, 2 closets with mirrored wardrobe doors, ceramic tile bathroom floors, double sinks, over-sized jacuzzi tub and a separate shower. Enjoy time with family and friends relaxing in your back yard with fantastic views, built in bbq and water feature or spend sometime soaking in the sun on the large balcony / sun deck.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE5474496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11858 Caminito Corriente have any available units?
11858 Caminito Corriente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11858 Caminito Corriente have?
Some of 11858 Caminito Corriente's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11858 Caminito Corriente currently offering any rent specials?
11858 Caminito Corriente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11858 Caminito Corriente pet-friendly?
Yes, 11858 Caminito Corriente is pet friendly.
Does 11858 Caminito Corriente offer parking?
Yes, 11858 Caminito Corriente offers parking.
Does 11858 Caminito Corriente have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11858 Caminito Corriente offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11858 Caminito Corriente have a pool?
Yes, 11858 Caminito Corriente has a pool.
Does 11858 Caminito Corriente have accessible units?
No, 11858 Caminito Corriente does not have accessible units.
Does 11858 Caminito Corriente have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11858 Caminito Corriente has units with dishwashers.

