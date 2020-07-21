All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

1184 Devonshire Drive

1184 Devonshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1184 Devonshire Drive, San Diego, CA 92107
Sunset Cliffs

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1184 Devonshire Drive Available 12/01/19 Gorgeous Sunset Cliffs area 4 bed/3 bath Upgraded Home with Plunge Pool! $4,600/month - Live in Mediterranean style luxury 1 block from Sunset Cliffs! This recently remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath single story home is filled with high end finishes that will make you feel like you're on vacation every day! The newly remodeled kitchen features lux cabinetry, counters, appliances and lighting, overlooking a fabulous and spacious entertainers backyard/outdoor living area with an elegant plunge pool. Spoil yourself with a large master suite and master bath with oversized jetted tub! Driveway parking, central heat/air conditioning, laundry room and more! Landscaping maintenance and plunge pool maintenance included.

Tenants responsible for water, sewer, gas/electric.
Available 12/1/19
1 year lease
Rent: $4,600 Deposit: $4,600
Small dogs allowed with $200 pet deposit/ $25 pet rent per pet
Renter's Insurance Required

Call/Text our office 619-607-7560 questions/info Monday-Friday or email Patti@PasasProperties.com

Apply online! https://pasas.appfolio.com/listings/detail/6824221a-a453-43d3-afb9-3fe73d549c61
Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income ($12,000 minimum income/month)
Lease term: 1 year lease
Sorry, No cosigners.

(RLNE5150668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1184 Devonshire Drive have any available units?
1184 Devonshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1184 Devonshire Drive have?
Some of 1184 Devonshire Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1184 Devonshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1184 Devonshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1184 Devonshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1184 Devonshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1184 Devonshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1184 Devonshire Drive offers parking.
Does 1184 Devonshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1184 Devonshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1184 Devonshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1184 Devonshire Drive has a pool.
Does 1184 Devonshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 1184 Devonshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1184 Devonshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1184 Devonshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
