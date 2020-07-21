Amenities

1184 Devonshire Drive Available 12/01/19 Gorgeous Sunset Cliffs area 4 bed/3 bath Upgraded Home with Plunge Pool! $4,600/month - Live in Mediterranean style luxury 1 block from Sunset Cliffs! This recently remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath single story home is filled with high end finishes that will make you feel like you're on vacation every day! The newly remodeled kitchen features lux cabinetry, counters, appliances and lighting, overlooking a fabulous and spacious entertainers backyard/outdoor living area with an elegant plunge pool. Spoil yourself with a large master suite and master bath with oversized jetted tub! Driveway parking, central heat/air conditioning, laundry room and more! Landscaping maintenance and plunge pool maintenance included.



Tenants responsible for water, sewer, gas/electric.

Available 12/1/19

1 year lease

Rent: $4,600 Deposit: $4,600

Small dogs allowed with $200 pet deposit/ $25 pet rent per pet

Renter's Insurance Required



Call/Text our office 619-607-7560 questions/info Monday-Friday or email Patti@PasasProperties.com



Apply online! https://pasas.appfolio.com/listings/detail/6824221a-a453-43d3-afb9-3fe73d549c61

Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.

Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income ($12,000 minimum income/month)

Lease term: 1 year lease

Sorry, No cosigners.



