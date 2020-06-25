All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11837 La Colina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11837 La Colina
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

11837 La Colina

11837 La Colina Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Scripps Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11837 La Colina Road, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
11837 La Colina Available 06/15/19 Scripps Ranch - One Story - Remodeled - - One Story Home
- Remodeled Home
- Elevated Lot with Privacy & View
- Wood & Tile Floors Throughout
- Gardener Included
- Close to Jerabek Elementary
- Two Car Garage
- Dual Pane Windows
- New A/C
- Frig & W/D Available

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2987723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11837 La Colina have any available units?
11837 La Colina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11837 La Colina have?
Some of 11837 La Colina's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11837 La Colina currently offering any rent specials?
11837 La Colina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11837 La Colina pet-friendly?
No, 11837 La Colina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11837 La Colina offer parking?
Yes, 11837 La Colina offers parking.
Does 11837 La Colina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11837 La Colina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11837 La Colina have a pool?
No, 11837 La Colina does not have a pool.
Does 11837 La Colina have accessible units?
No, 11837 La Colina does not have accessible units.
Does 11837 La Colina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11837 La Colina has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University