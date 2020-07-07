All apartments in San Diego
11820 Elkins Cove

11820 Elkins Cove · No Longer Available
Location

11820 Elkins Cove, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
This newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath Mira Mesa home features new flooring throughout, fresh paint, new appliances and a fire place. The home is located in a cul-de-sac with a 2 car attached garage, a spacious backyard and laundry hookups for convenience. Located near schools, shopping centers and parks this home is a must see and is offering a move in special of $500 off of first months rent!!!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 11/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11820 Elkins Cove have any available units?
11820 Elkins Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11820 Elkins Cove have?
Some of 11820 Elkins Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11820 Elkins Cove currently offering any rent specials?
11820 Elkins Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11820 Elkins Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 11820 Elkins Cove is pet friendly.
Does 11820 Elkins Cove offer parking?
Yes, 11820 Elkins Cove offers parking.
Does 11820 Elkins Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11820 Elkins Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11820 Elkins Cove have a pool?
No, 11820 Elkins Cove does not have a pool.
Does 11820 Elkins Cove have accessible units?
No, 11820 Elkins Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 11820 Elkins Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 11820 Elkins Cove does not have units with dishwashers.

