All apartments in San Diego
Home
San Diego, CA
11817 Miro
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11817 Miro
11817 Miro Circle
No Longer Available
Location
11817 Miro Circle, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11817 Miro have any available units?
11817 Miro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11817 Miro have?
Some of 11817 Miro's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11817 Miro currently offering any rent specials?
11817 Miro isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11817 Miro pet-friendly?
No, 11817 Miro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11817 Miro offer parking?
No, 11817 Miro does not offer parking.
Does 11817 Miro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11817 Miro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11817 Miro have a pool?
Yes, 11817 Miro has a pool.
Does 11817 Miro have accessible units?
No, 11817 Miro does not have accessible units.
Does 11817 Miro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11817 Miro has units with dishwashers.
