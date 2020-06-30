Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11740 Big Canyon Ln.
11740 Big Canyon Ln
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM
1 of 18
11740 Big Canyon Ln
11740 Big Canyon Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11740 Big Canyon Lane, San Diego, CA 92131
Rancho Encantada
Amenities
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
For Real Listing agent, Call Rich Kushner, 858.405.5270
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11740 Big Canyon Ln have any available units?
11740 Big Canyon Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 11740 Big Canyon Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11740 Big Canyon Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11740 Big Canyon Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11740 Big Canyon Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11740 Big Canyon Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11740 Big Canyon Ln offers parking.
Does 11740 Big Canyon Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11740 Big Canyon Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11740 Big Canyon Ln have a pool?
No, 11740 Big Canyon Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11740 Big Canyon Ln have accessible units?
No, 11740 Big Canyon Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11740 Big Canyon Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11740 Big Canyon Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11740 Big Canyon Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 11740 Big Canyon Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
