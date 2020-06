Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool media room

ENTIRE - Beautiful & Furnished apartment for rent in Resort-style Carmel Valley community. Huge balcony, open-plan kitchen and living room. 1209 square feet. Community has great pool with cabanas and hot-tub, private gym, club house with business center and movie-theatre room.

Covered parking space. Laundry in unit. Smart TVs in All rooms. Email for more information and to schedule a viewing.