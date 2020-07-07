All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

11676 Vaca Pl

11676 Vaca Place · No Longer Available
Location

11676 Vaca Place, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
11676 Vaca Pl Available 02/15/20 Coming Soon - Amazing Home For Rent in Tierrasanta - *HOME DOES NOT COME FURNISHED * Only furnished for photos. More photos to come!

Tenant Planet is proud to present this large beautiful home, 2000 square feet, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent. The home also features an addition of about 100 square feet to the Master ensuite.

This home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac providing lots of privacy in the large well-maintained back yard. This fully fenced yard has a beautiful pool, jacuzzi, fruit trees, and a pond! All maintenance for this property is included. Perfect for relaxing evenings watching the sunset, having privacy, and lots of space! Perfect for a little dog to run around and enjoy.

Inside the home there is a separate entry way for hanging out and enjoying time with either company or just having time to yourself. The living room is very open and large enough to have a whole family in the room and an entertainment center. Down the hall you will see the two bedrooms with a full bath that has upgraded features and beautiful walk in shower.

At the end of the hall is the amazing master bedroom ensuite. This master-bedroom has an addition with french doors that lead out to the backyard. The walk-in closet has plenty of room for two. The bathroom has a dual sink vanity and large walk-in shower with waterfall shower-head.

There is a lovely nook for a dining room table near the kitchen. This kitchen is the ultimate chef's dream. Boasting an open floor plan with beautiful stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and an island, it really is a great place to gather and cook delicious meals.

Located in Tierrasanta, with that one-of-a-kind Southern California weather, and only 20 minutes from downtown San Diego, this truly is the perfect location. Applications are free, but this property won't last long!

Call 760-705-6011 with any questions. Tenants to pay all utilities, and pets are considered on a case-by-case basis.

(RLNE5452493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11676 Vaca Pl have any available units?
11676 Vaca Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11676 Vaca Pl have?
Some of 11676 Vaca Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11676 Vaca Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11676 Vaca Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11676 Vaca Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 11676 Vaca Pl is pet friendly.
Does 11676 Vaca Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11676 Vaca Pl offers parking.
Does 11676 Vaca Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11676 Vaca Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11676 Vaca Pl have a pool?
Yes, 11676 Vaca Pl has a pool.
Does 11676 Vaca Pl have accessible units?
No, 11676 Vaca Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11676 Vaca Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 11676 Vaca Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

