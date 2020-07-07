Amenities
11676 Vaca Pl Available 02/15/20 Coming Soon - Amazing Home For Rent in Tierrasanta - *HOME DOES NOT COME FURNISHED * Only furnished for photos. More photos to come!
Tenant Planet is proud to present this large beautiful home, 2000 square feet, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent. The home also features an addition of about 100 square feet to the Master ensuite.
This home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac providing lots of privacy in the large well-maintained back yard. This fully fenced yard has a beautiful pool, jacuzzi, fruit trees, and a pond! All maintenance for this property is included. Perfect for relaxing evenings watching the sunset, having privacy, and lots of space! Perfect for a little dog to run around and enjoy.
Inside the home there is a separate entry way for hanging out and enjoying time with either company or just having time to yourself. The living room is very open and large enough to have a whole family in the room and an entertainment center. Down the hall you will see the two bedrooms with a full bath that has upgraded features and beautiful walk in shower.
At the end of the hall is the amazing master bedroom ensuite. This master-bedroom has an addition with french doors that lead out to the backyard. The walk-in closet has plenty of room for two. The bathroom has a dual sink vanity and large walk-in shower with waterfall shower-head.
There is a lovely nook for a dining room table near the kitchen. This kitchen is the ultimate chef's dream. Boasting an open floor plan with beautiful stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and an island, it really is a great place to gather and cook delicious meals.
Located in Tierrasanta, with that one-of-a-kind Southern California weather, and only 20 minutes from downtown San Diego, this truly is the perfect location. Applications are free, but this property won't last long!
Call 760-705-6011 with any questions. Tenants to pay all utilities, and pets are considered on a case-by-case basis.
