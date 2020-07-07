Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

11676 Vaca Pl Available 02/15/20 Coming Soon - Amazing Home For Rent in Tierrasanta - *HOME DOES NOT COME FURNISHED * Only furnished for photos. More photos to come!



Tenant Planet is proud to present this large beautiful home, 2000 square feet, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent. The home also features an addition of about 100 square feet to the Master ensuite.



This home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac providing lots of privacy in the large well-maintained back yard. This fully fenced yard has a beautiful pool, jacuzzi, fruit trees, and a pond! All maintenance for this property is included. Perfect for relaxing evenings watching the sunset, having privacy, and lots of space! Perfect for a little dog to run around and enjoy.



Inside the home there is a separate entry way for hanging out and enjoying time with either company or just having time to yourself. The living room is very open and large enough to have a whole family in the room and an entertainment center. Down the hall you will see the two bedrooms with a full bath that has upgraded features and beautiful walk in shower.



At the end of the hall is the amazing master bedroom ensuite. This master-bedroom has an addition with french doors that lead out to the backyard. The walk-in closet has plenty of room for two. The bathroom has a dual sink vanity and large walk-in shower with waterfall shower-head.



There is a lovely nook for a dining room table near the kitchen. This kitchen is the ultimate chef's dream. Boasting an open floor plan with beautiful stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and an island, it really is a great place to gather and cook delicious meals.



Located in Tierrasanta, with that one-of-a-kind Southern California weather, and only 20 minutes from downtown San Diego, this truly is the perfect location. Applications are free, but this property won't last long!



Call 760-705-6011 with any questions. Tenants to pay all utilities, and pets are considered on a case-by-case basis.



(RLNE5452493)