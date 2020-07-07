All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

11650 Miro Cir

11650 Miro Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11650 Miro Circle, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
2BR 2BA Spacious Scripps Ranch Condo - Open Floor Plan, Split Bedrooms Layout, Washer/Dryer in Unit, AC, 1 Car Garage + 1 Parking Space - ******AVAILABLE NOW*****

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***

***A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com***

Located in the Scripps Ranch - Miro Ravel Complex

ADDRESS:
11650 Miro Circle,
San Diego, CA 92131

CROSS STREETS: Scripps Ranch Blvd

2 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Estimated 1134 SqFt
2 Story Condo
1 Car Attached Garage + 1 Assigned Parking Space

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Microwave - Built-in
New Dishwasher
Black & Stainless Steel Appliances
Kitchen Island
Lots of Cabinet Space
Vinyl Plank Flooring

Corner Unit
Open Floor Plan
Split Bedroom Layout
Neutral Paint in Living Room with Accent Walls
High Ceilings in Living Room
Fireplace in Living Room
Plantation Shutters in Living Room
Vinyl Plank Flooring in Livin Room
Carpet in Bedrooms + Stairs
Balcony Off Kitchen
Built-in Organizers in Both Closets
Double Sink in Master Bathroom
Tub/Shower Combo in Both Bathrooms
Washer/Dryer in Unit
AC/Heat - Forced
1 Car Garage - With Ceiling Storage Racks
1 Car Parking Space

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Guest Parking
Playground
BBQ's
Pool
Spa
Walking Trail to Lake Miramar

CLOSE TO:
Lake Miramar
Restaurants
Grocery Stores
UCSD Health Scripps Ranch
Schools
Interstate 15

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone/Internet
Water/Sewer

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Leases
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2395.00

PET INFORMATION:
1 Pet - Cat or Dog 20lbs or Less
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5716962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

