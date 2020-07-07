11650 Miro Cir

Amenities
2BR 2BA Spacious Scripps Ranch Condo - Open Floor Plan, Split Bedrooms Layout, Washer/Dryer in Unit, AC, 1 Car Garage + 1 Parking Space - ******AVAILABLE NOW*****
Located in the Scripps Ranch - Miro Ravel Complex
ADDRESS:
11650 Miro Circle,
San Diego, CA 92131
CROSS STREETS: Scripps Ranch Blvd
2 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Estimated 1134 SqFt
2 Story Condo
1 Car Attached Garage + 1 Assigned Parking Space
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Microwave - Built-in
New Dishwasher
Black & Stainless Steel Appliances
Kitchen Island
Lots of Cabinet Space
Vinyl Plank Flooring
Corner Unit
Open Floor Plan
Split Bedroom Layout
Neutral Paint in Living Room with Accent Walls
High Ceilings in Living Room
Fireplace in Living Room
Plantation Shutters in Living Room
Vinyl Plank Flooring in Livin Room
Carpet in Bedrooms + Stairs
Balcony Off Kitchen
Built-in Organizers in Both Closets
Double Sink in Master Bathroom
Tub/Shower Combo in Both Bathrooms
Washer/Dryer in Unit
AC/Heat - Forced
1 Car Garage - With Ceiling Storage Racks
1 Car Parking Space
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Guest Parking
Playground
BBQ's
Pool
Spa
Walking Trail to Lake Miramar
CLOSE TO:
Lake Miramar
Restaurants
Grocery Stores
UCSD Health Scripps Ranch
Schools
Interstate 15
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone/Internet
Water/Sewer
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Leases
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2395.00
PET INFORMATION:
1 Pet - Cat or Dog 20lbs or Less
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
