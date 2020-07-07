11650 Miro Cir

Amenities

2BR 2BA Spacious Scripps Ranch Condo - Open Floor Plan, Split Bedrooms Layout, Washer/Dryer in Unit, AC, 1 Car Garage + 1 Parking Space - ******AVAILABLE NOW*****



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***



***A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com***



Located in the Scripps Ranch - Miro Ravel Complex



ADDRESS:

11650 Miro Circle,

San Diego, CA 92131



CROSS STREETS: Scripps Ranch Blvd



2 Bedroom

2 Bathroom

Estimated 1134 SqFt

2 Story Condo

1 Car Attached Garage + 1 Assigned Parking Space



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - Gas

Microwave - Built-in

New Dishwasher

Black & Stainless Steel Appliances

Kitchen Island

Lots of Cabinet Space

Vinyl Plank Flooring



Corner Unit

Open Floor Plan

Split Bedroom Layout

Neutral Paint in Living Room with Accent Walls

High Ceilings in Living Room

Fireplace in Living Room

Plantation Shutters in Living Room

Vinyl Plank Flooring in Livin Room

Carpet in Bedrooms + Stairs

Balcony Off Kitchen

Built-in Organizers in Both Closets

Double Sink in Master Bathroom

Tub/Shower Combo in Both Bathrooms

Washer/Dryer in Unit

AC/Heat - Forced

1 Car Garage - With Ceiling Storage Racks

1 Car Parking Space



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

Guest Parking

Playground

BBQ's

Pool

Spa

Walking Trail to Lake Miramar



CLOSE TO:

Lake Miramar

Restaurants

Grocery Stores

UCSD Health Scripps Ranch

Schools

Interstate 15



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Cable/Phone/Internet

Water/Sewer



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Leases

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2395.00



PET INFORMATION:

1 Pet - Cat or Dog 20lbs or Less

Pet Deposit $250

No Aggressive Breeds

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



(RLNE5716962)