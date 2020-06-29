All apartments in San Diego
1160 Evelyn Street

1160 Evelyn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1160 Evelyn Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
LEMON GROVE AREA
Lower Split Level with Private Entry
Private Gated Home in Rural style neighborhood
Large master bedroom 18x13
Walk in closet 5x13
master bath double sinks
Freshly painted
Private Covered Deck with view 26x24
Kitchen Area
Livingroom area
Shared Yard
Pet upon approval
1-2 people MAX
Washer and dryer onsite
first+last +$350 cleaning deposit
$1400
$250/$200 Pet or Per Pet(s) deposit
Shared Utilities (only includes Trash/Water)
Property and street currently
Undergoing Renovation
Available April 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 Evelyn Street have any available units?
1160 Evelyn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 Evelyn Street have?
Some of 1160 Evelyn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 Evelyn Street currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Evelyn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Evelyn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1160 Evelyn Street is pet friendly.
Does 1160 Evelyn Street offer parking?
No, 1160 Evelyn Street does not offer parking.
Does 1160 Evelyn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1160 Evelyn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Evelyn Street have a pool?
No, 1160 Evelyn Street does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Evelyn Street have accessible units?
No, 1160 Evelyn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Evelyn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1160 Evelyn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
