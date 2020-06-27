All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11552 Punta Dulcina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11552 Punta Dulcina
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:00 PM

11552 Punta Dulcina

11552 Punta Dulcina · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11552 Punta Dulcina, San Diego, CA 92131
Rancho Encantada

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Best Deal in Scripps Ranch - Stonebridge Estate! - Gorgeous 1 story house with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, 1 studio with 1 bathroom,
Great community with parks, schools nearby
Impressive pavers takes you to our foyer area.

Dramatic high ceiling welcoming all guest that came thru the house
On our West wing, that house with gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances
2 suites + huge opening areas that can be your office or entertainment quarter
On the west wing, that accommodate the master suite and guest room
Custom built wet bar with wine fridge for your collection of wine

Your tour not consider be complete without checking out the backyard
Well designed yard with gazebo for BBQ and out door cooking
Move in now, just in time for harvesting mature fruits!
You have to see to appreciate all for this great house

Call today for showing
Top Notch Realty Inc
858-715-0688

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5031421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11552 Punta Dulcina have any available units?
11552 Punta Dulcina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11552 Punta Dulcina have?
Some of 11552 Punta Dulcina's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11552 Punta Dulcina currently offering any rent specials?
11552 Punta Dulcina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11552 Punta Dulcina pet-friendly?
No, 11552 Punta Dulcina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11552 Punta Dulcina offer parking?
Yes, 11552 Punta Dulcina offers parking.
Does 11552 Punta Dulcina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11552 Punta Dulcina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11552 Punta Dulcina have a pool?
No, 11552 Punta Dulcina does not have a pool.
Does 11552 Punta Dulcina have accessible units?
No, 11552 Punta Dulcina does not have accessible units.
Does 11552 Punta Dulcina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11552 Punta Dulcina has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University