11552 Punta Dulcina

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Best Deal in Scripps Ranch - Stonebridge Estate! - Gorgeous 1 story house with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, 1 studio with 1 bathroom,

Great community with parks, schools nearby

Impressive pavers takes you to our foyer area.



Dramatic high ceiling welcoming all guest that came thru the house

On our West wing, that house with gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances

2 suites + huge opening areas that can be your office or entertainment quarter

On the west wing, that accommodate the master suite and guest room

Custom built wet bar with wine fridge for your collection of wine



Your tour not consider be complete without checking out the backyard

Well designed yard with gazebo for BBQ and out door cooking

Move in now, just in time for harvesting mature fruits!

You have to see to appreciate all for this great house



Call today for showing

Top Notch Realty Inc

858-715-0688



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5031421)