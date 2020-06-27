11552 Punta Dulcina

Amenities
Best Deal in Scripps Ranch - Stonebridge Estate! - Gorgeous 1 story house with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, 1 studio with 1 bathroom,
Great community with parks, schools nearby
Impressive pavers takes you to our foyer area.
Dramatic high ceiling welcoming all guest that came thru the house
On our West wing, that house with gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances
2 suites + huge opening areas that can be your office or entertainment quarter
On the west wing, that accommodate the master suite and guest room
Custom built wet bar with wine fridge for your collection of wine
Your tour not consider be complete without checking out the backyard
Well designed yard with gazebo for BBQ and out door cooking
Move in now, just in time for harvesting mature fruits!
You have to see to appreciate all for this great house
Call today for showing
Top Notch Realty Inc
858-715-0688
No Pets Allowed
