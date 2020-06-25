11530-121 Caminito La Bar

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Mira Mesa, 11530 Caminito La Bar #121- Light and Bright Lower Corner Unit - Well maintained lower corner unit. Ceramic tile entry floors. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and counters. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has a walk in closet, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo. The community offers a refreshing pool and soothing spa for your enjoyment. If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com



(RLNE2561821)