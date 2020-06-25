All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM

11530-121 Caminito La Bar

11530 Caminito La Bar · No Longer Available
Location

11530 Caminito La Bar, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Mira Mesa, 11530 Caminito La Bar #121- Light and Bright Lower Corner Unit - Well maintained lower corner unit. Ceramic tile entry floors. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and counters. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has a walk in closet, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo. The community offers a refreshing pool and soothing spa for your enjoyment. If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE2561821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11530-121 Caminito La Bar have any available units?
11530-121 Caminito La Bar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11530-121 Caminito La Bar have?
Some of 11530-121 Caminito La Bar's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11530-121 Caminito La Bar currently offering any rent specials?
11530-121 Caminito La Bar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11530-121 Caminito La Bar pet-friendly?
Yes, 11530-121 Caminito La Bar is pet friendly.
Does 11530-121 Caminito La Bar offer parking?
Yes, 11530-121 Caminito La Bar offers parking.
Does 11530-121 Caminito La Bar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11530-121 Caminito La Bar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11530-121 Caminito La Bar have a pool?
Yes, 11530-121 Caminito La Bar has a pool.
Does 11530-121 Caminito La Bar have accessible units?
No, 11530-121 Caminito La Bar does not have accessible units.
Does 11530-121 Caminito La Bar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11530-121 Caminito La Bar has units with dishwashers.
