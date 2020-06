Amenities

The fantastic home is in Sabre Springs Morningside Community! Wonderful Open floor plan with lot of sunlight throughout the day. The upgraded Kitchen has granite counter-tops and all upgraded Kitchen-aid appliances - includes gas stove top, microwave, dishwasher. Owner is willing to purchase a new refrigerator. Full Bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Living Room/Dining Room and Kitchen have Recessed Lighting. New carpet is being installed upstairs when current tenants move out for a fresh updated look!