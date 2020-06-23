Amenities

11427 Summershade Ln Available 01/17/19 MIRA MESA Nice 4 Bedroom + Loft, 3 Bath Home. AVAILABLE 01/17/2019. - FEATURES: 11427 Summershade Lane, San Diego 92126. Rental amount is $3,000. Available 01/17/2019. Stunning home in Mira Mesa! This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms plus loft, 3 baths, 2,171 square feet and a 2-car attached garage. Beautiful wood and tile flooring throughout. Large living room, family room with fireplace, formal dining room. The large kitchen with dining space features dark wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The master has vaulted ceilings, large master bath with separate tub and shower, dual sinks. Large backyard with covered patio.



This beautiful home is located in a community called Tampico and is close to freeway access, shopping, schools and public transportation.



APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave. Washer and dryer hookups accommodates gas or electric dryer



HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash.



PET POLICY: No Pets Allowed.



LEASE/DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



TO VIEW: All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



