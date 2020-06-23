All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11427 Summershade Ln

11427 Summershade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11427 Summershade Lane, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
pet friendly
11427 Summershade Ln Available 01/17/19 MIRA MESA Nice 4 Bedroom + Loft, 3 Bath Home. AVAILABLE 01/17/2019. - FEATURES: 11427 Summershade Lane, San Diego 92126. Rental amount is $3,000. Available 01/17/2019. Stunning home in Mira Mesa! This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms plus loft, 3 baths, 2,171 square feet and a 2-car attached garage. Beautiful wood and tile flooring throughout. Large living room, family room with fireplace, formal dining room. The large kitchen with dining space features dark wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The master has vaulted ceilings, large master bath with separate tub and shower, dual sinks. Large backyard with covered patio.

This beautiful home is located in a community called Tampico and is close to freeway access, shopping, schools and public transportation.

APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave. Washer and dryer hookups accommodates gas or electric dryer

HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash.

PET POLICY: No Pets Allowed.

LEASE/DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2683424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11427 Summershade Ln have any available units?
11427 Summershade Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11427 Summershade Ln have?
Some of 11427 Summershade Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11427 Summershade Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11427 Summershade Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11427 Summershade Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11427 Summershade Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11427 Summershade Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11427 Summershade Ln does offer parking.
Does 11427 Summershade Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11427 Summershade Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11427 Summershade Ln have a pool?
No, 11427 Summershade Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11427 Summershade Ln have accessible units?
No, 11427 Summershade Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11427 Summershade Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11427 Summershade Ln has units with dishwashers.
