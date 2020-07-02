All apartments in San Diego
11386 Camino Playa Cancun #4

11386 Camino Playa Cancun · No Longer Available
Location

11386 Camino Playa Cancun, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
11386 Camino Playa Cancun #4 Available 10/27/19 PET FRIENDLY TOWNHOME WITH ATTACHED GARAGE - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is an end unt with private balcony off master, patio off living room, Central Heat & Air, Vaulted ceilings, all bedrooms upstairs, walk in closet, easy access to the 15 & 52. Convenient for shopping & restaurants. Two pools & spas, tennis court, volleyball courts, play ground and walking paths.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Central A/C
- Central Heat
- Dual Sinks in Master Bath,
- Walk-in Closet
- Patio
- Living Room
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Attached Garage
- Carpet
- Central Heat
- High/ Vaulted Ceilings
- Fireplace
- Cul-d-sac
- Washer
- Dryer
- Balcony in Masters
- Spiral Staircase

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Belsera Community Association
- Community Tennis Court
- Community Swimming Pool
- Playground
- Walking Paths

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached Garage
HOA NAME: Belsera Community Association
YEAR BUILT: 1991
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #20
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible for HOA
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4056213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

