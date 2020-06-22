11360 Herring Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/738025?source=marketing



Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 story house.

Features wood flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms. One bedroom located on the main floor. Kitchen and bathrooms have been upgraded. Granite counters and newer cabinets in the kitchen.

This property is on a cul de sac and walking distance to schools. Close to shopping and restaurants.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $44, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.