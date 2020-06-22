All apartments in San Diego
11360 Herring Cove

Location

11360 Herring Cove, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/738025?source=marketing

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 story house.
Features wood flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms. One bedroom located on the main floor. Kitchen and bathrooms have been upgraded. Granite counters and newer cabinets in the kitchen.
This property is on a cul de sac and walking distance to schools. Close to shopping and restaurants.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $44, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11360 Herring Cove have any available units?
11360 Herring Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11360 Herring Cove have?
Some of 11360 Herring Cove's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11360 Herring Cove currently offering any rent specials?
11360 Herring Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11360 Herring Cove pet-friendly?
No, 11360 Herring Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11360 Herring Cove offer parking?
No, 11360 Herring Cove does not offer parking.
Does 11360 Herring Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11360 Herring Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11360 Herring Cove have a pool?
No, 11360 Herring Cove does not have a pool.
Does 11360 Herring Cove have accessible units?
No, 11360 Herring Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 11360 Herring Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 11360 Herring Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
