1133 Turquoise

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

ONLY AVAILABLE 2/1/20-7/1/20. Looking to enjoy the Southern California lifestyle, without being in the heart of Pacific Beach? The Turquoise house affords you the opportunity to take in the best that San Diego has to offer, while still providing a tranquil retreat that is removed from all the action. With the beach and best restaurants just a short stroll or bike ride away, you may even find it difficult to do anything beyond relax! This beautiful 3 bedroom home is ready and waiting for you to come enjoy.