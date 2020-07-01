All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

1133 Turquoise

1133 Turquoise Street · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Turquoise Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ONLY AVAILABLE 2/1/20-7/1/20. Looking to enjoy the Southern California lifestyle, without being in the heart of Pacific Beach? The Turquoise house affords you the opportunity to take in the best that San Diego has to offer, while still providing a tranquil retreat that is removed from all the action. With the beach and best restaurants just a short stroll or bike ride away, you may even find it difficult to do anything beyond relax! This beautiful 3 bedroom home is ready and waiting for you to come enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Turquoise have any available units?
1133 Turquoise doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 Turquoise have?
Some of 1133 Turquoise's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Turquoise currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Turquoise is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Turquoise pet-friendly?
No, 1133 Turquoise is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1133 Turquoise offer parking?
Yes, 1133 Turquoise offers parking.
Does 1133 Turquoise have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1133 Turquoise offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Turquoise have a pool?
No, 1133 Turquoise does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Turquoise have accessible units?
No, 1133 Turquoise does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Turquoise have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 Turquoise has units with dishwashers.

