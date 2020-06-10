All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11320 Kelowna Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11320 Kelowna Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11320 Kelowna Road

11320 Kelowna Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11320 Kelowna Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
garage
pet friendly
JUST REDUCED! Spacious & Centrally Located 3bd/2bth Home in Mira Mesa! - This Single-Family Home is located in the Mira Mesa neighborhood in San Diego. This home has 3 beds, 2 baths, approximately 1,446 square feet. Includes 2 car garage, driveway, refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer hook ups, wood burning fire place, backyard and front yard.

This single-family home in quiet neighborhood yet easy access to I-805, I-5 and I-163. Close to Qualcomm/Sorrento Valley, SAIC, University of California, UCSD and Scripps hospitals, UTC shopping mall, MCAS Miramar and Pharmaceutical employers. Bus Stops to Express buses to Downtown San Diego.

Nearby schools include Rainbow Kids Integral School, Ericson Elementary School and Sandburg Elementary School.

The closest grocery stores are Azteca Mexican Market, Vons and Sprouts farmers market.

Nearby coffee shops include DingTea San Diego, Starbucks and McDonald's.

Nearby restaurants include R & B Filipino Cuisine, Mexican Fiesta and Little Caesars Pizza.

11320 Kelowna Rd is near Mesa Viking Park, Sandburg Park and Camino Ruiz Park.

Currently not accepting pets, and has no utilities included.

For more information, please feel free to contact our office to (619) 295-1100 or visit our website at www.cethron.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4637815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11320 Kelowna Road have any available units?
11320 Kelowna Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11320 Kelowna Road have?
Some of 11320 Kelowna Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11320 Kelowna Road currently offering any rent specials?
11320 Kelowna Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11320 Kelowna Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11320 Kelowna Road is pet friendly.
Does 11320 Kelowna Road offer parking?
Yes, 11320 Kelowna Road does offer parking.
Does 11320 Kelowna Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11320 Kelowna Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11320 Kelowna Road have a pool?
No, 11320 Kelowna Road does not have a pool.
Does 11320 Kelowna Road have accessible units?
No, 11320 Kelowna Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11320 Kelowna Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11320 Kelowna Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University