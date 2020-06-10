11320 Kelowna Road

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage coffee bar fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities coffee bar garage pet friendly

JUST REDUCED! Spacious & Centrally Located 3bd/2bth Home in Mira Mesa! - This Single-Family Home is located in the Mira Mesa neighborhood in San Diego. This home has 3 beds, 2 baths, approximately 1,446 square feet. Includes 2 car garage, driveway, refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer hook ups, wood burning fire place, backyard and front yard.



This single-family home in quiet neighborhood yet easy access to I-805, I-5 and I-163. Close to Qualcomm/Sorrento Valley, SAIC, University of California, UCSD and Scripps hospitals, UTC shopping mall, MCAS Miramar and Pharmaceutical employers. Bus Stops to Express buses to Downtown San Diego.



Nearby schools include Rainbow Kids Integral School, Ericson Elementary School and Sandburg Elementary School.



The closest grocery stores are Azteca Mexican Market, Vons and Sprouts farmers market.



Nearby coffee shops include DingTea San Diego, Starbucks and McDonald's.



Nearby restaurants include R & B Filipino Cuisine, Mexican Fiesta and Little Caesars Pizza.



11320 Kelowna Rd is near Mesa Viking Park, Sandburg Park and Camino Ruiz Park.



Currently not accepting pets, and has no utilities included.



For more information, please feel free to contact our office to (619) 295-1100 or visit our website at www.cethron.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4637815)