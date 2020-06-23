11295 Acrux Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom, two bathroom home with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, upgraded kitchen counters and cabinets, and trendy lighting. Also features a large low maintenance back yard with fruit trees. This neighborhood is conveniently located near shopping, dining, major freeways, schools, parks, Miramar Airbase, and much more.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 2/16/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

