San Diego, CA
11295 Acrux Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11295 Acrux Drive

11295 Acrux Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11295 Acrux Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom, two bathroom home with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, upgraded kitchen counters and cabinets, and trendy lighting. Also features a large low maintenance back yard with fruit trees. This neighborhood is conveniently located near shopping, dining, major freeways, schools, parks, Miramar Airbase, and much more.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 2/16/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11295 Acrux Drive have any available units?
11295 Acrux Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11295 Acrux Drive have?
Some of 11295 Acrux Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11295 Acrux Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11295 Acrux Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11295 Acrux Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11295 Acrux Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11295 Acrux Drive offer parking?
No, 11295 Acrux Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11295 Acrux Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11295 Acrux Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11295 Acrux Drive have a pool?
No, 11295 Acrux Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11295 Acrux Drive have accessible units?
No, 11295 Acrux Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11295 Acrux Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11295 Acrux Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
