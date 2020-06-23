All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11294 Carmel Creek Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11294 Carmel Creek Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11294 Carmel Creek Rd

11294 Carmel Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11294 Carmel Creek Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 2B+Office/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, A/C, & Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful home available for lease in the Trilogy III community in the Torrey Highlands/Carmel Valley area. This upgraded home features 1,348 SF of living space, and boasts:

- Great location in Torrey Highlands/Carmel Valley! Minutes from local shopping centers. Great freeway access, & more!
- Great exterior curb appeal
- Central A/C
- Washer/Dryer
- 2 car attached garage w/ ample guest parking
- Low maintenance backyard w/ flagstone paving w/ magnolia tree
- Tile throughout main living level, hardwood flooring on second level
- High quality drapes throughout property
- Spacious living room w/ beautiful built-in cabinet, cozy fireplace, and access to backyard
- Dining area can accommodate a large table and also features a large built-in cabinet for added storage
- Granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances in the upgraded kitchen
- Large master bedroom features walk-in closet, and attached bathroom
- Master bathroom features dual sinks, large vanity, & shower/tub combo w/ custom tile mosaic
- Light and bright second bedroom
- Third bedroom has been converted to office w/ built-in desk and bookshelf
- Community is gated, and features pool,spa

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2970
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- PARKING: 2- car garage
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: no
- YARD: Yes

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4650641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11294 Carmel Creek Rd have any available units?
11294 Carmel Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11294 Carmel Creek Rd have?
Some of 11294 Carmel Creek Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11294 Carmel Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11294 Carmel Creek Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11294 Carmel Creek Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11294 Carmel Creek Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11294 Carmel Creek Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11294 Carmel Creek Rd does offer parking.
Does 11294 Carmel Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11294 Carmel Creek Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11294 Carmel Creek Rd have a pool?
Yes, 11294 Carmel Creek Rd has a pool.
Does 11294 Carmel Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 11294 Carmel Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11294 Carmel Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11294 Carmel Creek Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University