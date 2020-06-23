11294 Carmel Creek Rd

Amenities

Beautiful 2B+Office/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, A/C, & Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful home available for lease in the Trilogy III community in the Torrey Highlands/Carmel Valley area. This upgraded home features 1,348 SF of living space, and boasts:



- Great location in Torrey Highlands/Carmel Valley! Minutes from local shopping centers. Great freeway access, & more!

- Great exterior curb appeal

- Central A/C

- Washer/Dryer

- 2 car attached garage w/ ample guest parking

- Low maintenance backyard w/ flagstone paving w/ magnolia tree

- Tile throughout main living level, hardwood flooring on second level

- High quality drapes throughout property

- Spacious living room w/ beautiful built-in cabinet, cozy fireplace, and access to backyard

- Dining area can accommodate a large table and also features a large built-in cabinet for added storage

- Granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances in the upgraded kitchen

- Large master bedroom features walk-in closet, and attached bathroom

- Master bathroom features dual sinks, large vanity, & shower/tub combo w/ custom tile mosaic

- Light and bright second bedroom

- Third bedroom has been converted to office w/ built-in desk and bookshelf

- Community is gated, and features pool,spa



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2970

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- PARKING: 2- car garage

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: no

- YARD: Yes



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



