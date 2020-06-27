11275 Westonhill Dr 2/4-7

Amenities

Room for Rent - Westonhill - Property Id: 150845



Renovated home with room for rent available in Mira Mesa. Home located on Westonhill Drive.

Private room with shared bath. SINGLE OCCUPANCY ONLY, shared common area - full kitchen access and laundry. Internet wifi - laundry on-site,



Near Sorrento Valley, UCSD, Miramar College, Mesa College, SDSU, UTC, Qualcomm, Quidel, Allele Biotech, DexCom, BD, etc.



Looking for professionals or students with stable income- responsible, clean and mature Rent: $720/ month + Utilities at a FIXED price.



Absolutely No pet, No party, No couples, No smoking, No drug, No drama



Email me with a quick bio of yourself - i.e. Work Status, School Status, Rough day-to-day schedule, what it's like to live with you, what you are like, what you like to do when you're not working, what you are looking for in a roommate situation and what your current living situation. Please include contact information. If it's a good fit we'll setup a meeting and showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150845p

No Pets Allowed



