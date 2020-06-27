All apartments in San Diego
11275 Westonhill Dr 2/4-7

11275 Westonhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11275 Westonhill Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Room for Rent - Westonhill - Property Id: 150845

Renovated home with room for rent available in Mira Mesa. Home located on Westonhill Drive.
Private room with shared bath. SINGLE OCCUPANCY ONLY, shared common area - full kitchen access and laundry. Internet wifi - laundry on-site,

Near Sorrento Valley, UCSD, Miramar College, Mesa College, SDSU, UTC, Qualcomm, Quidel, Allele Biotech, DexCom, BD, etc.

Looking for professionals or students with stable income- responsible, clean and mature Rent: $720/ month + Utilities at a FIXED price.

Absolutely No pet, No party, No couples, No smoking, No drug, No drama

Email me with a quick bio of yourself - i.e. Work Status, School Status, Rough day-to-day schedule, what it's like to live with you, what you are like, what you like to do when you're not working, what you are looking for in a roommate situation and what your current living situation. Please include contact information. If it's a good fit we'll setup a meeting and showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150845p
Property Id 150845

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5116399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

How much should you be paying for rent?

