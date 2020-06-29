All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

11130 Taloncrest Way

11130 Taloncrest Way · No Longer Available
Location

11130 Taloncrest Way, San Diego, CA 92121
Sorrento Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11130 Taloncrest Way have any available units?
11130 Taloncrest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11130 Taloncrest Way have?
Some of 11130 Taloncrest Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11130 Taloncrest Way currently offering any rent specials?
11130 Taloncrest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11130 Taloncrest Way pet-friendly?
No, 11130 Taloncrest Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11130 Taloncrest Way offer parking?
No, 11130 Taloncrest Way does not offer parking.
Does 11130 Taloncrest Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11130 Taloncrest Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11130 Taloncrest Way have a pool?
Yes, 11130 Taloncrest Way has a pool.
Does 11130 Taloncrest Way have accessible units?
No, 11130 Taloncrest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11130 Taloncrest Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11130 Taloncrest Way has units with dishwashers.

