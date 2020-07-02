11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard

Amenities

Scripps Ranch Elegance and sophistication in a beautiful park-like setting 2 Bedroom, 2 bath, luxury condo in the exclusive gated community of Nob Hill. This home was beautifully remodeled previously and is move in ready now! The unit has approximately 1,073 sq. ft. with many impressive features and amenities such as granite counter tops, wood flooring, newer carpeting, and a well appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a farm style sink, gas cook top, upgraded kitchen cabinetry, refrigerator, decorator paint, window treatments and is light and bright! There is access to the balcony from the kitchen and living room which is perfect for entertaining! Additional features include a 2-car attached garage, gas fire place in the living room, lots of storage, private balcony with expansive views toward the ocean, washer/dryer, air conditioning, plantation shutters, jetted tub in the master bedroom, custom closets and vaulted ceilings. The tenant will have access to the community pools/spa areas. This stunning condo is within the San Diego Unified School District with schools nearby. Upscale shopping, parks, walking trails, Miramar Lake and many wonderful amenities within walking distance. Close to the 15, 52, and 56 freeways for an easy commute to work or many of the areas beaches and attractions. Trash is included. One small pet will be considered with prior approval from the owner. No smoking, please.



