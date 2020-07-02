All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard

11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Scripps Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Remodeled Condo with Bright City Views in Popular Scripps Ranch! - San Diego SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting:
https://showmojo.com/l/0dc53a1052
Or call 858-239-0600

Scripps Ranch Elegance and sophistication in a beautiful park-like setting 2 Bedroom, 2 bath, luxury condo in the exclusive gated community of Nob Hill. This home was beautifully remodeled previously and is move in ready now! The unit has approximately 1,073 sq. ft. with many impressive features and amenities such as granite counter tops, wood flooring, newer carpeting, and a well appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a farm style sink, gas cook top, upgraded kitchen cabinetry, refrigerator, decorator paint, window treatments and is light and bright! There is access to the balcony from the kitchen and living room which is perfect for entertaining! Additional features include a 2-car attached garage, gas fire place in the living room, lots of storage, private balcony with expansive views toward the ocean, washer/dryer, air conditioning, plantation shutters, jetted tub in the master bedroom, custom closets and vaulted ceilings. The tenant will have access to the community pools/spa areas. This stunning condo is within the San Diego Unified School District with schools nearby. Upscale shopping, parks, walking trails, Miramar Lake and many wonderful amenities within walking distance. Close to the 15, 52, and 56 freeways for an easy commute to work or many of the areas beaches and attractions. Trash is included. One small pet will be considered with prior approval from the owner. No smoking, please.

Please see our property video: https://youtu.be/RxSUd3pd1I0

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information or to arrange for a personal showing.
Cal - BRE# 01859951

(RLNE5670683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard have any available units?
11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard have?
Some of 11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard offers parking.
Does 11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard has a pool.
Does 11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 11107 Scripps Ranch Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University