11093 Madrigal Street
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

11093 Madrigal Street

11093 Madrigal Street · No Longer Available
Location

11093 Madrigal Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
11093 Madrigal Street Available 07/20/19 Penasquitos, 11093 Madrigal St, Remodeled in 2011, Granite Counters, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage with Opener! - Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled single level home conveniently located near a large community park, elementary school and shopping. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has a ceiling fan with a light fixture and a gas log fireplace. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances including a 5 burner gas cooktop. Bedrooms 1, 2 and 3 have ceiling fans with light fixtures. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan with a light fixture, ceramic tile bathroom floors, granite vanity and a walk in shower.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2632403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11093 Madrigal Street have any available units?
11093 Madrigal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11093 Madrigal Street have?
Some of 11093 Madrigal Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11093 Madrigal Street currently offering any rent specials?
11093 Madrigal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11093 Madrigal Street pet-friendly?
No, 11093 Madrigal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11093 Madrigal Street offer parking?
Yes, 11093 Madrigal Street offers parking.
Does 11093 Madrigal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11093 Madrigal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11093 Madrigal Street have a pool?
No, 11093 Madrigal Street does not have a pool.
Does 11093 Madrigal Street have accessible units?
No, 11093 Madrigal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11093 Madrigal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11093 Madrigal Street has units with dishwashers.
