11093 Madrigal Street Available 07/20/19 Penasquitos, 11093 Madrigal St, Remodeled in 2011, Granite Counters, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage with Opener! - Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled single level home conveniently located near a large community park, elementary school and shopping. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has a ceiling fan with a light fixture and a gas log fireplace. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances including a 5 burner gas cooktop. Bedrooms 1, 2 and 3 have ceiling fans with light fixtures. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan with a light fixture, ceramic tile bathroom floors, granite vanity and a walk in shower.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



