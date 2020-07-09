11085 Via San Marco

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

2 BR / 1 BA 945 SQFT Rancho Penasquitos/ San Diego Condo - Beautiful condo in the community of Rancho Penasquitos in San Diego. The property has been upgraded throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom cabinets. The property has hardwood floors in the dining area as well as new carpet in bedrooms and living area. The condo also features its own private balcony and a one car garage. The community features include a community pool. The property is conveniently located near local stores, public transit, and local parks. The property provides for easy access to the 15 freeway.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays Gas, Electric

Owner Pays: Trash, Water

Pets Allowed - Conditional - Under 15 lbs



HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant



For all our available rentals or to submit an application, please visit:



http://hometeampm.com/properties/residential/



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



(RLNE5022203)