Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

11067 Tondino Road

11067 Tondino Road · No Longer Available
Location

11067 Tondino Road, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11067 Tondino Road Available 10/26/19 Scripps Ranch, 11067 Tondino Road, Loft, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage with Opener - Welcome home to this extremely well maintained 2 story home located in the heart of Scripps Ranch. Living room has ceramic tile floors, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Formal dining room has ceramic tile floors. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors and counters. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors and a pedestal sink. Loft has vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Bedrooms one and two have mirrored wardrobe doors and share a jack and Jill bathroom with ceramic tile floors double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, ceramic tile bathroom floors, double sinks, garden tub and a separate shower.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE5183424)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11067 Tondino Road have any available units?
11067 Tondino Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11067 Tondino Road have?
Some of 11067 Tondino Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11067 Tondino Road currently offering any rent specials?
11067 Tondino Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11067 Tondino Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11067 Tondino Road is pet friendly.
Does 11067 Tondino Road offer parking?
Yes, 11067 Tondino Road offers parking.
Does 11067 Tondino Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11067 Tondino Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11067 Tondino Road have a pool?
No, 11067 Tondino Road does not have a pool.
Does 11067 Tondino Road have accessible units?
No, 11067 Tondino Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11067 Tondino Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11067 Tondino Road has units with dishwashers.

