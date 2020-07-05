Amenities

11067 Tondino Road Available 10/26/19 Scripps Ranch, 11067 Tondino Road, Loft, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage with Opener - Welcome home to this extremely well maintained 2 story home located in the heart of Scripps Ranch. Living room has ceramic tile floors, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Formal dining room has ceramic tile floors. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors and counters. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors and a pedestal sink. Loft has vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Bedrooms one and two have mirrored wardrobe doors and share a jack and Jill bathroom with ceramic tile floors double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, ceramic tile bathroom floors, double sinks, garden tub and a separate shower.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com



